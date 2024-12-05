High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Mississippi high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each MHSAA state championship game

Andy Villamarzo

Choctaw County (Mississippi) High School receiver Caleb Cunningham is committed to play college football at Alabama.
The 2024 Mississippi high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The MHSAA state championship games are on Wednesday-Friday, December 6-7.

Mississippi high school football state championship games predictions

Class 7A

Championship matchup

Tupelo vs Brandon

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 7A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: Brandon 31-28

Class 6A

Championship matchup

Grenada vs Hattiesburg

7 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: Grenada, 21-20

Class 5A

Championship matchup

Gautier vs West Point

7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 5A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: West Point, 28-20

Class 4A

Championship matchup

Louisville vs Poplarville

3:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: Louisville, 42-22

Class 3A

Championship matchup

Choctaw County vs Noxubee County

4 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: Noxubee County, 34-21

Class 2A

Championship matchups

Charleston vs Heidelberg

12 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A MHSAA football bracket 

Prediction: Heidelberg, 37-19

Class 1A

Championship matchup

Baldwyn vs Simmons

4 p.m. Friday

Class 1A MHSAA football bracket

Prediction: Simmons 34-17

Andy Villamarzo

Andy Villamarzo
