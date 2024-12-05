Predicting the winners of the 2024 Mississippi high school football state championships
The 2024 Mississippi high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (12/5/2024)
Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
The MHSAA state championship games are on Wednesday-Friday, December 6-7.
Mississippi high school football state championship games predictions
Class 7A
Championship matchup
Tupelo vs Brandon
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Class 7A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Brandon 31-28
Class 6A
Championship matchup
Grenada vs Hattiesburg
7 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Grenada, 21-20
Class 5A
Championship matchup
Gautier vs West Point
7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 5A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: West Point, 28-20
Class 4A
Championship matchup
Louisville vs Poplarville
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Louisville, 42-22
Class 3A
Championship matchup
Choctaw County vs Noxubee County
4 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Noxubee County, 34-21
Class 2A
Championship matchups
Charleston vs Heidelberg
12 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Heidelberg, 37-19
Class 1A
Championship matchup
Baldwyn vs Simmons
4 p.m. Friday
Class 1A MHSAA football bracket
Prediction: Simmons 34-17
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi