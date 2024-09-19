Starkville vs. Louisville football: How to watch live stream (9/20/2024)
Who is the best team in Mississippi high school football?
That question will be answered on Friday night when Louisville hosts Starkville in a showdown of the state's top two teams.
Louisville and Starkville are respectively ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest SBLive Mississippi Top 25 High School Football Rankings, but Friday's matchup will determine who claims the top spot in next week's Power 25.
You can watch Louisville vs. Starkville live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Starkville vs. Louisville football live steam
What: The top two teams in Mississippi clash with the No. 1 spot on the line as Louisville hosts Starkville
When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, September 20
Where: R.E. Hinze Stadium | Louisville, Mississippi
How to watch: Watch Louisville vs. Starkville live on the NFHS Network
How to buy tickets: Buy Louisville vs. Starkville tickets here
Starkville Yellowjackets (3-0)
The two-time defending 7A North champions somehow started 2024 under the radar, but that changed quickly after the Yellowjackets secured impressive victories over two fellow top-25 opponents, West Point and Noxubee County.
Just three weeks into the season, they are now just one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in Class 7A.
Louisville Wildcats (3-0)
The Wildcats looked like they might be in trouble after barely surviving against West Point in Week 1, but they responded with back-to-back victories over Neshoba Central and Columbus, winning each game by at least three touchdowns.
After climbing from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week's rankings, Friday's game is a good opportunity for Louisville to cement its status as the top high school football team in Mississippi.
