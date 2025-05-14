Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (5/14/2025)
The class 1A-7A high school baseball state semifinals, and the MAIS state championships are taking place in the Magnolia State are taking place this week which means that we have almost made it to the end of the season. This was an exciting season filled with terrific games, surprising upsets and breakout stars. However, before we determine who will be playing for the state championships, it is time to look back at the players of the week from last week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippihigh school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Grady Smith of Brandon
Voting will close on May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Logan Buckley, Columbia Academy
In the 9-0 win over Parklane Academy, Buckley pitched a complete game allowing just one hit with 14 strikeouts. In two games versus Parklane, which also includes a 17-5 win, Buckley finished with five hits, two home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs and two runs scored.
Caiden Farmer, Calhoun Academy
In the series win over Kemper Academy, Farmer finished with seven hits, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Tucker Freeman, Wilkinson Christian
In the 4-3 win over Tallulah Academy (LA), Freeman pitched six innings where he allowed three hits, three runs, zero earned runs, three walks and struck out 10 batters in the process.
Cooper Goff, Mooreville
In the 15-3 win over Kossuth and the 14-0 win over East Webster, Goff finished with five hits, two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored.
Landon Harmon, East Union
Harmon keeps solidifying his argument as the top pitcher in the state with another dominant performance in the 4-0 win over Hamilton. He pitched a complete game allowing just one hit with 16 strikeouts.
Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights
In the 10-8 win over Leake Academy, Prosek finished the game with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Brayden Walsh, Tri-County Academy
In the series win over Riverfield Academy (LA), Walsh finished the series with five hits, four doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Brody Thompson, Mooreville
Like Goff, Thompson had a successful week in the wins over Kossuth and East Webster. He finished with five hits, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored.
Sam Oakley, Hartfield Academy
In the series win over Jackson Academy, Oakley finished with five hits, one triple, one double, four RBIs and one run scored.
Landon Bush, Seminary
In the 7-3 win over St. Stanislaus, Bush finished with two hits, one home run and three RBIs. He also got the win from the mound in 5.1 innings of work. Bush allowed four hits, three runs and struck out seven batters in the win.