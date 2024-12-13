Vote: Mississippi high school quarterback of the year (12/13/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Magnolia State, it is time to see who were the best Mississippi high school quarterbacks this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight quarterbacks to be voted on for the quarterback of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the quarterback position.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
KaMario Taylor, Noxubee County
The highly rated four-star prospect proved to not only be one of the top quarterbacks in the state, but was the best player to come through Noxubee County since former five-star defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, played for Noxubee from 2012-2015. Taylor had the numbers to back up his rating as a recruit too. He led the Tigers to the Class 3A state championship game where they fell to Choctaw County 34-27, but that does not take away from the season Taylor had. He completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 124 times for 1,205 yards and 16 touchdowns.
George Wilcox, Leake Academy
Wilcox had a fantastic season as one of the leaders for the Rebels. As the signal caller for their electric passing attack, Wilcox completed 58 percent of his passes for 3,623 yards with 41 passing touchdowns. He also showed some elusiveness rushing for 320 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 attempts.
Garrison Davis, Holmes County Central
Davis seemed to quietly put together one of the better seasons in Mississippi this season. The senior completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,518 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Also, you will notice a theme throughout that many of these quarterbacks are pure dual-threat quarterbacks, or they have some elusiveness to extend the play. Davis rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns while averaging just over six yards a carry.
Samuel Stockett, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Stockett had a fantastic year as he helped lead the Patriots to the MAIS 6A state semifinals. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,239 yards and 33 touchdowns. The highlight of the season came when he went 23/29 for 437 yards and six touchdowns when MRA defeated Oak Grove 51-13 in one of the most surprising results in the 2024 high school football season in Mississippi.
Keegan Anderson, Greenville Christian
In what turned out to be an up and down season for the Saints, Anderson was one of the constant bright spots for the team. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. He only rushed the ball 22 times, but he gained 186 yards which was good for 8.5 yards per rush. He also managed to find the endzone three times on the ground.
Justyce Williams, Murrah
In 11 games this season, Williams completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 2,890 yards and 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His fantastic play as the signal called led the Mustangs to a 9-2 record which included wins over Ridgeland and Holmes County Central.
Coby King, Greene County
King proved to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state completing 71 percent of his passes for 2,923 yards and 38 touchdowns. He threw only four interceptions while completing at least 80 percent of his passes in four different games.
Sladen Shack, Brandon
The sophomore put the entire state on notice with his play by leading the Bulldogs to the Class 7A state championship game. He completed just over 64 percent of his passes for 2,586 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions. His skills as a quarterback should only improve over these next two years. With Shack as the quarterback, Brandon should be one of the early favorites to bring home the 7A state title next season.