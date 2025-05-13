Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (5/13/2025)
The class 1A-7A high school softball state championships in the Magnolia State are taking place this week which means this season has reached its penultimate end to the season. This was an exciting season filled with terrific games, surprising upsets and breakout stars. However, before the champions are crowned this week, it is time to look back at the players of the week from last week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tatum McBride of New Hope
Voting will close on May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Abby Danis, East Central
In the 4-1 win over North Pike on May 5, Danis pitched a complete game allowing five hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out 10 batters in the process.
Zanieya Booker, Lafayette
In the game one that saw the Commodores defeat New Hope 5-4, Booker only got one hit, but it was a crucial home run that helped her team secure the victory. She also finished with two RBIs and scored two runs.
Jayla Sites, Hernando
In the 5-0 and 11-1 wins over Madison Central, Sites finished with five hits, three doubles, three RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Jaliya Sullivan, Northwest Rankin
In the 5-2 and 12-5 wins over Petal, Sullivan finished with four hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Adison Russell, East Union
In the 13-12 and 12-1 wins over Sebastopol, Russell finished with five hits, one triple, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Jaycee Holifield, Stringer
In the 8-0 and 16-1 wins over Enterprise, Holifield finished with five hits, two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and seven runs scored.
Madilyn Graham, Stringer
Graham showcased a dominant pitching performance in the two wins over Enterprise. In game one, she pitched a complete game allowing three hits, three walks and struck out nine batters. In game two, she pitched another complete game allowing three hits, one run, two walks with six strikeouts. She also hit one double, a triple and finished with two RBIs.
Layla Owens, Itawamba Agricultural
In the 2-1 win over Choctaw Central, Owens pitched a complete game allowing three hits and struck out nine batters.
Ally Murphy, Myrtle
As the leading hitter on the team, Murphy showed up for her team in the state semifinals. She finished with four hits, two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored in the series win over
Lily Reynolds, Purvis
In the 10-3 and 3-2 wins over Poplarville, Reynolds finished with four hits in seven at-bats with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.