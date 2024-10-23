Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Mississippi so far in 2024?
As the 2024 football season winds down in the Magnolia State, there have been some outstanding underclassmen who have showcased their skills this season. It's no surprise that some of these players are freshmen who have found great success in their first year playing varsity football. We have highlighted eight individuals who have had tremendous seasons, and vote on who you think has been the best freshman high school football player in Mississippi so far.
Here are the nominees:
Kendrick White, Noxubee County
The freshman defensive lineman has already made a name for himself with 21 solo tackles, 38 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He has also shown the ability to get after the quarterback with 3.5 sacks on the year.
Ridge Mask, Baldwyn
Through six games, Mask has recorded 12 solo tackles and accounted for 23 total tackles with two tackles for loss. He also recorded his first sack in a 39-0 win over Walnut back on October 4.
Jamorie Dennis, Callaway
The freshman defensive back has proven to be one of the top defensive backs for Callaway this season. He has recorded 13 solo tackles and 20 total tackles. He also has six pass deflections this season while intercepting three passes.
Derwin Magee, Collins
In one game, Magee completed 4 passes on 10 attempts for 50 yards. During that same game versus West Marion, Magee rushed 60 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He has also made a presence on the defensive side of the ball. He has recorded 11 total tackles so far this season.
Ashton Thompson, Collins
Another freshman defender from the Tigers makes this list after a successful freshman season so far. Thompson has recorded five solo tackles and 18 total tackles with one fumble recovery in only four games. Thompson along with Magee should be cornerstones in the Tigers' defense in the future.
Seth Crockett, St. Martin
The freshman running back has gained 446 yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry on 83 rushing attempts this season. He has four rushing touchdowns on the season, and 10 receptions on the year for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Brandon Clausell Jr, Moss Point
Clausell has recorded 19 solo tackles, 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks so far this season.
Zaiden Jernigan, Louisville (MS)
Jernigan has emerged as the top running back for Louisville rushing for 796 yards with 12 touchdowns while averaging almost seven yards per carry. He is also averaging 99.5 yards per game, and his longest rush has gone for 84 yards. The outstanding freshman running back also has 73 receiving yards and one touchdown so far this season.
