Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Week? (01/15/2025)
We are approaching the midway point in January for high school boys basketball in the Magnolia State. There have been some exciting players that put up some fantastic numbers last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Macie Phifer of Ingomar.
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Caleb Sanders, Muddy River Homeschool
Sanders had his two most dominant performances on the offensive end last week. In the win over the Meridian Homeschool Flyers, Sanders finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and nine steals. In their second game of the week versus the Jackson Homeschool Victors, Sanders finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, four assists, seven steals and one block. His tremendous play has helped his team to an undefeated record so far this season.
Braylon Barnes, Brandon
The Bulldogs picked up two big wins last week over Oak Grove and Meridian, and Barnes was a key reason why. In the 66-30 win over Oak Grove, Barnes finished with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. In the five-point win over Meridian, Barnes scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, and recorded one assist.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
In a week that saw the Titans go 2-0, Nelson finished 18 and 27 points. Along with his 18 points in the win over Warren Central, Nelson finished with seven rebounds, two assists and five steals. In the win over Vicksburg, Nelson added six rebounds, one assist and four steals. He has shown he is one of the top defenders in the state on the perimeter with his ability to steal the basketball this season.
Ashton Magee, South Jones
In the 66-53 win over Provine, Magee finished with a double-double. He scored 34 points while pulling in ten rebounds. He also finished with two steals, two blocks and two assists.
Xae Mayes, Biggersville
Mayes had one of his most impressive nights scoring the basketball in the 68-44 win over Corinth. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Ben Segrest, Jackson Prep
The senior finished with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal in the Patriots' 62-42 win over Madison St. Joseph. Segrest also came through in a big way in the win versus Jackson Academy that ended the Raiders 31-game winning streak versus MAIS competition. He scored 17 points and added five rebounds and one assist in the victory.
Kedrick Simmons, Booneville
Along with the aforementioned Caleb Sanders, Simmons had one of the most impressive offensive outings last week. In the 84-52 win over Alcorn Central, Simmons finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. In the win over New Site, Simmons finished with a double-double when he dropped 38 points while hauling in 16 rebounds.
David Washington, Starkville
The Yellow Jackets have continued to show that they are one of the best teams in the state, thanks in part to Washington. Last week, he secured his double-double in the 57-52 win over Madison Central. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. In the 55-45 win over Clinton, Washington's 16 points helped pushed the Yellow Jackets to victory. He also finished the game with two steals and one assist.