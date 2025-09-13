Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Archie 82, Rich Hill 6
Ash Grove 39, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 6
Bayless 43, Crystal City 20
Baylor 42, Lift for Life Academy 30
Benton 21, Lafayette 15
Blair Oaks 42, Osage 6
Blue Springs 38, Raymore-Peculiar 21
Blue Springs South 31, Lee's Summit 7
Boonville 42, Hallsville 12
Branson 35, Bolivar 6
Brookfield 52, Highland 6
Butler 69, Versailles 6
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 50, Howell 0
Carl Junction 49, Marshfield 15
Carrollton 44, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 8
Carthage 48, Glendale 15
Caruthersville 52, Duchesne 3
Cassville 24, East Newton 14
Central 28, Grandview 0
Central 28, Ruskin 6
Central 33, Sikeston 14
Central 43, Fredericktown 0
Centralia 52, Clark County 16
Charleston 48, Malden 14
Clever 21, Reeds Spring 13
Clinton 44, Summit Christian Academy 14
Cole Camp 24, Sherwood 8
Crest Ridge 41, Southeast 20
Dexter 36, New Madrid County Central 20
Diamond 42, Southeast 6
El Dorado Springs 55, Pleasant Hope 0
Eldon 13, Owensville 8
Eureka 56, Hazelwood Central 0
Fair Grove 28, Buffalo 14
Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 19
Father Tolton 58, East Prairie 0
Festus 56, Windsor 14
Forsyth 50, Hollister 7
Fort Zumwalt South 19, St. Charles 6
Gallatin 41, Polo 14
Gardner-Edgerton 34, St. Pius X 28
Grain Valley 65, Chrisman 0
Grandview 56, Cuba 21
Greenfield 104, New Heights Christian Academy 62
Hannibal 54, Troy-Buchanan 26
Harrisonville 48, Center 12
Hayden Catholic High School 49, St. Michael 0
Helias 66, Battle 6
Hickman 34, Capital City 24
Highland 2, Gateway Tech 0
Hillsboro 27, Washington 16
Holden 21, Adrian 0
Houston 54, Salem 12
Howell Central 34, Vianney 21
Jackson 33, Edwardsville 28
Jefferson 34, Herculaneum 30
Kearney 34, Smithville 14
Kelly 14, Doniphan 0
King City/Union Star Co-op 52, Albany 0
Knob Noster 21, St. Pius X 20
Knox County 71, Schuyler County 6
Ladue Horton Watkins 14, Lindbergh 10
Lafayette 35, Kirkwood 28
Lamar 21, Tipton 7
Lathrop 26, North Platte 22
Lawson 65, East Buchanan 17
Lee's Summit North 31, Mill Valley 21
Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 50, Osceola 44
Liberty 35, Warrenton 0
Liberty 73, Raytown South 7
Liberty North 30, Lee's Summit West 14
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 67, Jasper 20
Lutheran South 38, Priory 0
Macon 27, Palmyra 12
Marionville 36, Skyline 6
Maryville 31, Chillicothe 7
Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens 0
Maysville/Winston Co-op 22, Milan 18
McDonald County 48, Mt. Vernon 7
Mehlville 15, Hazelwood West 12
Mexico 48, Odessa 43
Mid-Buchanan 49, Centralia 13
Miller 56, Plattsburg 27
Monett 60, Aurora 16
Monroe City 46, South Shelby 0
Mound City 42, South Holt 18
Mountain Grove 48, Ava 7
Neosho 47, Lebanon 17
Nixa 28, Joplin 14
Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 60, Santa Fe 16
North Callaway 44, Montgomery County 16
North County 14, DeSoto 13
North Kansas City 48, Excelsior Springs 10
North Point 45, Timberland 29
North Shelby 44, St. Paul Lutheran 40
Northland Christian 26, Cornerstone Family 24
Northwest 36, Concordia 26
Oak Park 28, Park Hill South 27
Orchard Farm 49, Holt 38
Orrick 56, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 8
Paris 52, Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 20
Park Hill 23, Staley 7
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 74, North Andrew 42
Pattonville 45, Marquette 29
Pembroke Hill 38, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0
Platte County 46, Fort Osage 7
Pleasant Hill 21, Oak Grove 14
Portageville 13, Confluence Prep Academy 0
Putnam County 41, Trenton 0
Raytown 56, Belton 34
Republic 55, Ozark 33
Richmond 34, Marshall 28
Ritenour 24, Fox 23
Rock Bridge 45, Jefferson City 0
Rock Port 58, Tarkio 0
Rockhurst 35, Olathe North 14
Rockwood Summit 31, Oakville 16
Rolla 76, Miller Career Academy 32
Russellville 41, Midway 6
Salisbury 46, Fayette 0
Sarcoxie 30, Pierce City 27
Savannah 28, Kirksville 0
Scotland County 40, Harrisburg 30
Seckman 49, Northwest 14
Seneca 54, Nevada 33
Smith-Cotton 42, Camdenton 19
Soldan International Studies 34, Brentwood/Clayton 8
South Callaway 41, Lexington 6
South Harrison 42, Marceline 7
South Nodaway 44, DeKalb 16
Southern Boone 28, California 7
Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran 30
Springfield Catholic 30, Strafford 17
St. Charles West 42, Howell North 7
St. Clair 41, Pacific 40
St. James 35, Hermann 6
St. Joseph Christian 58, Stanberry 32
St. Louis University 31, De Smet Jesuit 14
St. Mary's 33, O'Fallon 21
St. Vincent 27, Perryville 21
Ste. Genevieve 29, Kennett 15
Sullivan 21, Union 19
Sweet Springs 64, Slater 42
Thayer 21, Liberty 14
University Academy Charter 41, Northeast 0
Valle Catholic 47, Potosi 15
Van Horn 17, Truman 14
Van-Far 46, Louisiana 20
Warrensburg 42, Moberly 7
Warsaw 32, Lafayette County 0
Webb City 49, Kickapoo 21
Webster Groves 51, Parkway South 13
Wellington-Napoleon 63, Bishop LeBlond 26
West Nodaway 58, Stewartsville 0
West Plains 56, Hillcrest 7
West Platte 13, Penney 7
Westran 36, Fulton 28
Willard 34, Waynesville 7
Willow Springs 35, Cabool 0
Windsor 59, Linn 8
Winfield 34, Mark Twain 6
Winnetonka 46, Cameron 0
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 78, Princeton 6
Wright City 34, Bowling Green 8