High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Bruce E. Stidham - Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 12, 2025

Archie 82, Rich Hill 6

Ash Grove 39, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 6

Bayless 43, Crystal City 20

Baylor 42, Lift for Life Academy 30

Benton 21, Lafayette 15

Blair Oaks 42, Osage 6

Blue Springs 38, Raymore-Peculiar 21

Blue Springs South 31, Lee's Summit 7

Boonville 42, Hallsville 12

Branson 35, Bolivar 6

Brookfield 52, Highland 6

Butler 69, Versailles 6

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 50, Howell 0

Carl Junction 49, Marshfield 15

Carrollton 44, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 8

Carthage 48, Glendale 15

Caruthersville 52, Duchesne 3

Cassville 24, East Newton 14

Central 28, Grandview 0

Central 28, Ruskin 6

Central 33, Sikeston 14

Central 43, Fredericktown 0

Centralia 52, Clark County 16

Charleston 48, Malden 14

Clever 21, Reeds Spring 13

Clinton 44, Summit Christian Academy 14

Cole Camp 24, Sherwood 8

Crest Ridge 41, Southeast 20

Dexter 36, New Madrid County Central 20

Diamond 42, Southeast 6

El Dorado Springs 55, Pleasant Hope 0

Eldon 13, Owensville 8

Eureka 56, Hazelwood Central 0

Fair Grove 28, Buffalo 14

Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 19

Father Tolton 58, East Prairie 0

Festus 56, Windsor 14

Forsyth 50, Hollister 7

Fort Zumwalt South 19, St. Charles 6

Gallatin 41, Polo 14

Gardner-Edgerton 34, St. Pius X 28

Grain Valley 65, Chrisman 0

Grandview 56, Cuba 21

Greenfield 104, New Heights Christian Academy 62

Hannibal 54, Troy-Buchanan 26

Harrisonville 48, Center 12

Hayden Catholic High School 49, St. Michael 0

Helias 66, Battle 6

Hickman 34, Capital City 24

Highland 2, Gateway Tech 0

Hillsboro 27, Washington 16

Holden 21, Adrian 0

Houston 54, Salem 12

Howell Central 34, Vianney 21

Jackson 33, Edwardsville 28

Jefferson 34, Herculaneum 30

Kearney 34, Smithville 14

Kelly 14, Doniphan 0

King City/Union Star Co-op 52, Albany 0

Knob Noster 21, St. Pius X 20

Knox County 71, Schuyler County 6

Ladue Horton Watkins 14, Lindbergh 10

Lafayette 35, Kirkwood 28

Lamar 21, Tipton 7

Lathrop 26, North Platte 22

Lawson 65, East Buchanan 17

Lee's Summit North 31, Mill Valley 21

Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 50, Osceola 44

Liberty 35, Warrenton 0

Liberty 73, Raytown South 7

Liberty North 30, Lee's Summit West 14

Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 67, Jasper 20

Lutheran South 38, Priory 0

Macon 27, Palmyra 12

Marionville 36, Skyline 6

Maryville 31, Chillicothe 7

Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens 0

Maysville/Winston Co-op 22, Milan 18

McDonald County 48, Mt. Vernon 7

Mehlville 15, Hazelwood West 12

Mexico 48, Odessa 43

Mid-Buchanan 49, Centralia 13

Miller 56, Plattsburg 27

Monett 60, Aurora 16

Monroe City 46, South Shelby 0

Mound City 42, South Holt 18

Mountain Grove 48, Ava 7

Neosho 47, Lebanon 17

Nixa 28, Joplin 14

Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 60, Santa Fe 16

North Callaway 44, Montgomery County 16

North County 14, DeSoto 13

North Kansas City 48, Excelsior Springs 10

North Point 45, Timberland 29

North Shelby 44, St. Paul Lutheran 40

Northland Christian 26, Cornerstone Family 24

Northwest 36, Concordia 26

Oak Park 28, Park Hill South 27

Orchard Farm 49, Holt 38

Orrick 56, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 8

Paris 52, Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 20

Park Hill 23, Staley 7

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 74, North Andrew 42

Pattonville 45, Marquette 29

Pembroke Hill 38, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0

Platte County 46, Fort Osage 7

Pleasant Hill 21, Oak Grove 14

Portageville 13, Confluence Prep Academy 0

Putnam County 41, Trenton 0

Raytown 56, Belton 34

Republic 55, Ozark 33

Richmond 34, Marshall 28

Ritenour 24, Fox 23

Rock Bridge 45, Jefferson City 0

Rock Port 58, Tarkio 0

Rockhurst 35, Olathe North 14

Rockwood Summit 31, Oakville 16

Rolla 76, Miller Career Academy 32

Russellville 41, Midway 6

Salisbury 46, Fayette 0

Sarcoxie 30, Pierce City 27

Savannah 28, Kirksville 0

Scotland County 40, Harrisburg 30

Seckman 49, Northwest 14

Seneca 54, Nevada 33

Smith-Cotton 42, Camdenton 19

Soldan International Studies 34, Brentwood/Clayton 8

South Callaway 41, Lexington 6

South Harrison 42, Marceline 7

South Nodaway 44, DeKalb 16

Southern Boone 28, California 7

Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran 30

Springfield Catholic 30, Strafford 17

St. Charles West 42, Howell North 7

St. Clair 41, Pacific 40

St. James 35, Hermann 6

St. Joseph Christian 58, Stanberry 32

St. Louis University 31, De Smet Jesuit 14

St. Mary's 33, O'Fallon 21

St. Vincent 27, Perryville 21

Ste. Genevieve 29, Kennett 15

Sullivan 21, Union 19

Sweet Springs 64, Slater 42

Thayer 21, Liberty 14

University Academy Charter 41, Northeast 0

Valle Catholic 47, Potosi 15

Van Horn 17, Truman 14

Van-Far 46, Louisiana 20

Warrensburg 42, Moberly 7

Warsaw 32, Lafayette County 0

Webb City 49, Kickapoo 21

Webster Groves 51, Parkway South 13

Wellington-Napoleon 63, Bishop LeBlond 26

West Nodaway 58, Stewartsville 0

West Plains 56, Hillcrest 7

West Platte 13, Penney 7

Westran 36, Fulton 28

Willard 34, Waynesville 7

Willow Springs 35, Cabool 0

Windsor 59, Linn 8

Winfield 34, Mark Twain 6

Winnetonka 46, Cameron 0

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 78, Princeton 6

Wright City 34, Bowling Green 8

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.