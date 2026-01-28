High School

CIF Southern Section Girls Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026

After the CIF Southern Section updated the playoff bulletin with information regarding the Open Division, a larger field seems more imminent.

Tarek Fattal

Canyon/Canyon Country taking on Saugus in a Foothill League girls basketball showdown.
Canyon/Canyon Country taking on Saugus in a Foothill League girls basketball showdown.

The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin was recently updated with significant news regarding the Open Division.

The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.

However, last year, the Southern Section took 10 teams to the Open Division. Each team was gauranteed four pool play games to earn a state playoff bid. The last-place teams in each pool would not advance.

The recent update to the bulletin says that up to 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, finalists and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.

This change means its more likely the Open Division field will be more than eight teams — potentially 12 or 16. (COLUMN)

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 27

  1. Ontario Christian Knights
  2. Etiwanda Eagles
  3. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  4. Mater Dei Monarchs
  5. Sage Hill Lightning
  6. JSerra Catholic Lions
  7. Corona Centennial Huskies
  8. St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
  9. Oak Park Eagles
  10. Rancho Christian Eagles
  11. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  12. La Salle Lancers
  13. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  14. Moreno Valley Vikings
  15. Ventura Cougars
  16. Los Osos Grizzlies
  17. Brentwood School Eagles
  18. Villa Park Spartans
  19. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  20. North Torrance Saxons
  21. Valencia Vikings
  22. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  23. Flintridge Prep Wolves
  24. Beckman Patriots
  25. Esperanza Aztecs
  26. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  27. St. Anthony Saints
  28. Mira Costa Mustangs
  29. Oaks Christian Lions
  30. Santa Margarita Eagles
  31. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  32. Rosary Academy Royals
  33. St. Bonaventure Seraphs
  34. West Torrance Warriors
  35. Troy Warriors
  36. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  37. Marlborough Mustangs
  38. Rialto Knights
  39. Windward Wildcats
  40. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  41. Village Christian Crusaders
  42. Chino Cowboys
  43. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  44. San Juan Hills Stallions
  45. Chaparral Pumas
  46. Yucaipa Thunderbirds
  47. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  48. Alemany Warriors
  49. Glendora Tartans
  50. Summit SkyHawks
  51. South Torrance Spartans
  52. Chino Hills Huskies
  53. Los Alamitos Griffins
  54. Buena Park Coyotes
  55. Camarillo Scorpions
  56. San Clemente Tritons
  57. Saugus Centurions
  58. San Marcos Royals
  59. Crossroads Roadrunners
  60. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  61. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  62. Lynwood Knights
  63. Portola Bulldogs
  64. Campbell Hall Vikings
  65. King Wolves
  66. Claremont Wolfpack
  67. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  68. Sonora Raiders
  69. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  70. Bonita Bearcats
  71. Serra Cavaliers
  72. Paramount Pirates
  73. Heritage Patriots
  74. Dos Pueblos Chargers
  75. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  76. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  77. Los Altos Conquerors
  78. Wilson (HH) Wildcats
  79. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  80. Riverside Poly Bears
  81. Leuzinger Olympians
  82. Aquinas Falcons
  83. Aliso Niguel Wolverines
  84. Trinity Classical Academy Knights
  85. Segerstrom Jaguars
  86. St. Margaret’s Tartans
  87. Vista Murrieta Broncos
  88. Bishop Amat Lancers
  89. Rio Mesa Spartans
  90. Canyon Cowboys
  91. Downey Vikings
  92. Arrowhead Christian Eagles
  93. Shadow Hills Knights
  94. Mark Keppel Aztecs
  95. Newbury Park Panthers
  96. Corona Panthers
  97. Trabuco Hills Mustangs
  98. Cerritos Dons
  99. Arcadia Apaches
  100. West Ranch Wildcats

View full CIF-SS rankings

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

