CIF Southern Section Girls Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026
The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin was recently updated with significant news regarding the Open Division.
The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.
However, last year, the Southern Section took 10 teams to the Open Division. Each team was gauranteed four pool play games to earn a state playoff bid. The last-place teams in each pool would not advance.
The recent update to the bulletin says that up to 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, finalists and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.
This change means its more likely the Open Division field will be more than eight teams — potentially 12 or 16. (COLUMN)
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 27
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Sage Hill Lightning
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
- Oak Park Eagles
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- La Salle Lancers
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- Moreno Valley Vikings
- Ventura Cougars
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Villa Park Spartans
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- North Torrance Saxons
- Valencia Vikings
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Flintridge Prep Wolves
- Beckman Patriots
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- St. Anthony Saints
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Rosary Academy Royals
- St. Bonaventure Seraphs
- West Torrance Warriors
- Troy Warriors
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Marlborough Mustangs
- Rialto Knights
- Windward Wildcats
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Chino Cowboys
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- San Juan Hills Stallions
- Chaparral Pumas
- Yucaipa Thunderbirds
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Alemany Warriors
- Glendora Tartans
- Summit SkyHawks
- South Torrance Spartans
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Buena Park Coyotes
- Camarillo Scorpions
- San Clemente Tritons
- Saugus Centurions
- San Marcos Royals
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Lynwood Knights
- Portola Bulldogs
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- King Wolves
- Claremont Wolfpack
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Sonora Raiders
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Bonita Bearcats
- Serra Cavaliers
- Paramount Pirates
- Heritage Patriots
- Dos Pueblos Chargers
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Wilson (HH) Wildcats
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Riverside Poly Bears
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Aquinas Falcons
- Aliso Niguel Wolverines
- Trinity Classical Academy Knights
- Segerstrom Jaguars
- St. Margaret’s Tartans
- Vista Murrieta Broncos
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Rio Mesa Spartans
- Canyon Cowboys
- Downey Vikings
- Arrowhead Christian Eagles
- Shadow Hills Knights
- Mark Keppel Aztecs
- Newbury Park Panthers
- Corona Panthers
- Trabuco Hills Mustangs
- Cerritos Dons
- Arcadia Apaches
- West Ranch Wildcats
