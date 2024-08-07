2024 Missouri high school football schedules released: Cardinal Ritter vs. De Smet battle looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Missouri high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MSHSAA season.
Most teams will kick off their seasons on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl state title games taking place December 6-7.
2024 Missouri high school football schedules for all teams in every MSHSAA classification are available on SBLive Missouri, where you can also find live Missouri high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Missouri MSHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MSHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First day of practice
- August 29: First contests
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 1: District quarterfinals
- November 7-9: District semifinals
- November 14-16: District championships
- November 22-23: State quarterfinals
- November 29: State semifinals
- December 6-7: 2024 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2024 MSHSAA Class 1-6 state championships will be played in Columbia at the University of Missouri's Memorial Stadium. The 8-Man state title game will be played at Missouri Western's Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those ranked at the top of the list in the SBLive Missouri high school football preseason rankings.
Here are the top 5 teams in Missouri from this year's preseason rankings to get you rolling:
- Cardinal Ritter Lions
- De Smet Jesuit Spartans
- Liberty North Eagles
- Christian Brothers College Cadets
- Lee's Summit North Broncos
Check out High School on SI for more of the latest high school football coverage.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports