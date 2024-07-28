Top 25 Missouri high school football preseason rankings 2024
The 2023 Missouri high school football season concluded with Liberty North and Park Hills Central both winning the first state football championships in school history. What schools will follow in the footsteps and claim the first titles in their school histories in early December in Columbia or St. Joseph (8-Man football)?
The 57th Missouri State High School Activities Association Show-Me Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 6-7 (Class 1-6) in Columbia, while the 37th 8-Man Show-Me Bowl is the same weekend in St. Joseph.
Here is our preseason SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings for the 2024 high school football season.
SBLive Missouri Power 25 high school football rankings
1. Cardinal Ritter (14-0)
Final 2023 ranking: 2
The Cardinal Ritter Lions carry a 28-game winning streak into this season after winning the Class 3 title in 2022 and the Class 5 title last year. Coach Brennan Spain’s squad will now test their mettle with a tough schedule that includes teams from Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana. Illinois pledge QB Carson Boyd (Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year), Nebraska commit RB Jamarion Parker and standout WR Dejerrian Miller are among four returning all-staters.
2. De Smet (10-2)
Final ranking: 6
A Class 6 semifinalist last year, the De Smet Spartans won 10 or more games for only the second time since 2010. De Smet returns four all-state players from last year’s squad, including Kansas State pledge Dillon Duff. The senior quarterback threw for 1,863 yards and 15 touchdowns and ran for eight scores on the ground.
3. Liberty North (13-1)
Final ranking: 1
The Liberty North Eagles won the school’s first state championship last year and will carry a 13-game winning streak into 2024. While some big names graduated — like Jayshawn Ross who is now at Alabama — all-state picks in quarterback Tillman Martin, offensive lineman Motie Williams, kicker Bleu Renfro and linebacker Ryan Hudson return.
4. CBC (11-3)
Final ranking: 5
Traditionally a power every year, expect the same this year. The only in-state losses last year for Christian Brothers College High School were to Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet and Liberty North. In eight of the past nine years — not counting the shortened COVID-19 2020 season — the Cadets have posted 10 or more wins. Four all-state players return this year for CBC, including USC commit Corey Simms.
5. Lee’s Summit North (10-1)
Final ranking: 4
Changes are afoot this year for the Lee's Summit North Broncos as former head coach Jamar Mozee stepped down to take a job at Central Florida but now is at Nebraska. Coach Jason Rogers takes over the helm of a program that features some standouts in Oregon pledge Isaiah Mozee (wide receiver) and Quade Chatmon (running back) and newcomer Clay Turk, who comes from Bakersfield, California, was the KC Varsity Combine QB MVP this spring.
6. Nixa (10-1)
Final ranking: 7
Since coming from Mississippi ahead of the 2020 season, John Perry has turned the Nixa Eagles into one of the best teams in the Show-Me State, going 38-9 in that span. Last year, the Eagles won their first district title since 2015 and have one of the best players in the country in OL Jackson Cantwell, who will be a junior. This year the Eagles will open the schedule with teams that were in the Class 5 finals in two of the past three years: Republic and Webb City.
7. Kearney (12-2)
Final ranking: 8
Coach Logan Minnick guided the Kearney Bulldogs to the Class 4 title last year and a second straight 10-plus win season since coming over from Baytown. Four all-state players are back including recent North Dakota pledge LB Theo Grace, who will compete in both football and track and field in college. New quarterback Carter Temple will have returning all-staters Joe Schranz and Tyrus Smith protecting him.
8. Lutheran North (11-2)
Final ranking: 10
The Lutheran North Crusaders have one of the top players in the state in senior safety Karvon Jefferson, a senior who has nearly 20 Division I offers and had 156 tackles last year. Lutheran North reached the Class 4 semifinals last year and has five all-state players back, but lost QB Dakarri Hollis, who transferred to Parkway North.
9. Blair Oaks (11-2)
Final ranking: 12
In Class 3 last year, the Blair Oaks Falcons reached the semifinals after being a state champion in 2022. First-year starter Tyler Tax accounted for nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 50 touchdowns last year. All-stater Hayden Lackman is back at running back and the Falcons added RB Brady Dapkus from Southern Boone, who ran for 1,202 yards and 19 touchdowns.
10. Hillsboro (12-2)
Final ranking: 9
The Hillsboro Hawks reached a state championship for the first time in school history last year. The 12 wins were the most for the program dating back to at least 2010. This year, the Hawks will be challenged out of the gate with games against MICDS and St. Louis University High. Quarterback Preston Brown, a North Dakota State pledge, threw for 2,334 yards and 31 touchdowns and ran for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.
11. Jackson (10-2)
Final ranking: 13
The Jackson Fighting Indians had a four-win improvement last year and won 10 games for the fifth time in the past six years. The southeast Missouri powerhouse made the quarterfinals last year before falling to CBC. The Indians return all-state WR Kai Crowe and RB Jaylon Hampton is back after running for 1,179 yards and 25 total touchdowns as a ninth-grader. Jackson will be tested out of the gate facing No. 1 Cardinal Ritter in Week 1.
12. Parkway North (8-2)
Final ranking: NR
The Parkway North Vikings posted their second eight-win season in three years last season. Now, the focus is on winning the first district title since 2016. Senior running back Messiah Smith ran for 1,352 yards and 23 touchdowns last year and will be a key piece this year. Parkway also added Dakarri Hollis, who passed for 2,933 yards and 34 touchdowns (with one interception) and ran for 826 yards and 14 TDs at Lutheran North in 2023.
13. Francis Howell (9-3)
Final ranking: 14
After a 1-2 start — with losses to Jackson and Lutheran North — the Francis Howell Vikings won eight in a row last year before losing to CBC in the district finals. There will be a lot of new faces this year as Francis Howell needs to fill voids at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Junior RB Jaylen Ballard is one of the top offensive weapons back after running for 441 yards and two touchdowns on just 51 carries a year ago.
14. Platte County (9-3)
Final ranking: NR
After a down year in 2022, the Platte County Pirates bounced back with a nine-win season last fall. Coach Bill Utz has guided his squad to nine or more wins in six of the past seven years and that included two state title berths. Three all-state players graduated but junior Rocco Marriott threw for 2,026 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for eight TDs last year.
15. Webb City (10-3)
Final ranking: 18
A true blue-blood program, the Webb City Cardinals almost always have to be the conversation of the top teams regardless of who graduated. Coach Grant McDonald returns all-state defensive back Andrew Young and junior Gabe Johnson ran for a team-high 1,417 yards and 13 touchdowns, while throwing for 604 yards and five touchdowns as the quarterback in the run-first offense.
16. MICDS (9-3)
Final ranking: NR
Two of last year's three losses for MICDS came against teams ranked in the Top 10 here: Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran North. QB Brian Gould ran for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns and threw for 1,840 yards and 24 more scores. Top receiving threat Graham Faust (42/666/9) is back as well. All-stater Lucas Allgeyer, who has committed to Iowa, anchors both the offensive and defensive lines.
17. Helias (10-2)
Final ranking: 21
The only losses last year for the Helias Crusaders came against teams that made the Class 5 state finals: Cardinal Ritter and Republic. Helias is 51-9 in the past five seasons and that includes a state title in 2020. All-state football and track star Alex Marberry brings his speed back to the offense and special teams, while 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle Will Kemna has committed to Kansas State.
18. Eureka (8-5)
Final ranking: NR
After back-to-back nine-win seasons, Eureka won eight last year and a district title. The Wildcats have two Division I pledges on the offensive line in Jack Lange (Missouri) and Stephen Meitz (Missouri State). Add in a returning quarterback in Casey Hobelmann, who threw for 2,079 yards and 19 touchdowns and running back Trevor Codak, who ran for 748 yards and 12 scores, Eureka will have an offense that could be formidable.
19. Carthage (7-5)
Final ranking: NR
Last year was a retooling year for the Carthage Tigers but after a slow start, won seven of their final nine games. Last year also marked 10 years in a row of at least seven wins for Coach Jon Guidie’s squad. Carthage returns a trio of all-stater players in RB Landyn Collins, WR Karson Murray and DB Langston Morgan.
20. Lamar (13-1)
Final ranking: 15
The Lamar Tigers are coming off state championship No. 8 since 2011 and again will be a small-school power. Coach Jared Beshore, the Class 2 coach of the year a year ago, has a lot of pieces to replace as seven first-team all-state players graduated including defensive player of the year Khiler Nance. Quarterback Alex Wilkerson — who had the game-winning TD in overtime vs. Valle Catholic — is back for his senior season and was an all-state pick at defensive back in 2023.
21. Rockhurst (11-2)
Final ranking: 3
The Rockhurst Hawklets were top-heavy in seniors last year and lost five all-state players. Coach Kelly Donohue will have to retool this fall. The offense loses its top seven pass catchers in terms of yardage, while the top three rushers also graduated. Of the top 13 in tackles, the only back is Jeb Koetting. However, the senior was second on the team last year with 71 stops.
22. Hannibal (11-2)
Final ranking: 22
Life without standout running back Aneyas Williams, now at Notre Dame, starts now for the Hannibal Pirates. During the past four years, he was one of the top players in the state and left as the No. 2 all-time scorer in MSHSAA history. The cupboard isn’t bare as senior Mike Ferreira ran for 1,817 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The Pirates also return QB Waylon Anders, who threw for 1,436 yards and 25 touchdowns.
23. Oak Park (11-1)
Final ranking: 20
The Oak Park Northmen won their first district title since 1999 last year behind a strong rushing attack. Standout QB Aiden Hinkle is now at Missouri Southern, but RB Travon Pankey returns. The South Dakota State pledge racked up 1,837 total yards and 28 scores last year. All-state offensive lineman Jalen Williams, who is 6-0 and 285, also returns.
24. Seneca (13-1)
Final ranking: 16
Coach Cody Hilburn has turned his alma mater into one of the best in the state, going 32-8 in three years and a berth in the Class 3 finals last year. The Seneca Indians, a power in the Big 8 Conference, return all-state offensive lineman Jace Renfro and defensive end Nolan Napier.
25. St. Pius X Kansas City (11-3)
Final ranking: NR
The St. Pius X Warriors, who battle in a competitive Midland Empire Conference with Maryville and Savannah, returns three all-state players from last year in RB Larry Cascone, KR/DB Charles Ross III and TE Jackson Rotterman. QB Hudson Bailey, who set school records with 2,651 yards and 38 touchdowns, is back after a stellar sophomore season.