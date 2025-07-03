7 uncommitted Missouri high school football stars to watch this fall
Some of the nation's top football talent will be on display this fall across Missouri, including a handful of elite prospects still weighing their college options.
While most of the Class of 2025 is committed or closing in on a decision, several uncommitted players in both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles continue to attract attention from Power Five programs.
Here are seven uncommitted Missouri high school football players you need to know heading into the 2025-26 season - including three senior standouts and four rising juniors with high ceilings and national recruiting buzz.
Top uncommitted seniors (Class of 2026)
Players are uncommitted as of July 2, 2025
Ronelle Johnson, sr., Edge, Blue Springs
A four-star recruit and a top five player in Missouri for the 2026 class, Johnson is the the No. 60 edge in the nation, per 247Sports. Using his 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame to create havoc, he eclipsed 60 tackles as a junior – including 14 for loss – and 4.5 sacks, a safety and forced three fumbles.
He holds at least 13 Power Five offers and has taken official visits to Kansas State (May 29), Indiana (June 6), Ole Miss (June 13) and Missouri (June 20). His other offers are from Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Michael Clark, sr., ATH, Lutheran North
Don’t let his stature fool you. Clark might not be the most imposing player to step off the team bus, but he is a monster on the football field. A three-star recruit by 247Sports at wide receiver, Clark (5-8, 160) excelled in every department last season – including leading the state with 7 interceptions. He also had 812 receiving yards and scored 16 touchdowns on offense while racking up 631 return yards and scored four touchdowns on special teams.
He has offers from Missouri State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Sacramento State and Southeast Missouri State.
Xavier Jackson, sr., DL, Ft. Zumwalt North
Big, strong, athletic and highly productive. That’s usually what college football coaches are looking for in a defensive lineman, so it’s no wonder Jackson has 15 offers to mull over leading into his senior season. The offers have really been pouring in since April, and he picked up three more since June 1. That’s no surprise after the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder racked up 61 tackles, including 42 solo and nine for loss, and sacked the quarterback seven times as a junior.
He holds offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Washington State, Western Michigan, Wyoming, Central Arkansas, Lindenwood, Northwest Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois.
Elite 2027 prospects still on the board
Jack Brown, jr., TE, Francis Howell Central
The No. 1 2027 prospect in the state with a name you’ll be hearing a lot more in the coming years, Brown already holds over 30 offers – including Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Indiana, Miami (Florida), Kansas State, Louisville, Auburn, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Arizona State and Arkansas, among others. When you see him play, it’s not hard to understand why. He’s an imposing figure at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and dominant on both sides of the football.
As a hard-hitting edge he recorded 49 tackles – including 23 solo and 16 for loss – and three sacks as a sophomore. Offensively, he shines brightest at the tight end position, where his blend of size, speed and athleticism make him a fantastic run blocker and a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs who averaged 25.9 yards per catch a year ago. He wound up grabbing 26 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns – including a monster game with six receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns against Francis Howell North.
Kyler Kuhn, jr., OL, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
While he’s mostly played right tackle at St. Piux X, Kuhn is highly regarded as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the entire country, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state in the 2027 class.
A mauler who also won the Class 3 wrestling heavyweight state championship, the four-star prospect launched himself into a conversation with the best run-blockers in the country as a sophomore. And we aren’t the only ones paying attention to the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder with an 80-inch wingspan. He already holds a slew of Power Five offers and holds more than 10 offers overall – including Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, Penn State, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Toledo and Missouri State.
Kobe Rhymes, jr., LB, North (Kansas City)
A three-star prospect who contributes significantly on both sides of the ball, Rhymes (6-1, 225) piled up 48 solo tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two hurries, broke up three passes and had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Offensively, he had 90 touches for 793 yards and rushed for 13 touchdowns, earning second team all-conference honors in that department while getting first-team all-conference honors on defense.
He already holds at least 15 Power Five offers – including Oregon, Indiana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas and Arizona State.
Marshaun Ivy, jr., LB, Cardinal Ritter College Prep
A four-star linebacker with a whole lot of buzz, Ivy has picked up more than 20 offers after helping lead the Lions to a 9-2 record as a sophomore. He compiled 65 tackles (43 solo) with one sack – including 13 tackles and a sack against Rochester (Illinois) in Week 2 on Sept. 6.
Ivy (6-3, 220) holds offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Miami (Florida), Purdue, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, UNLV and Sacramento State.