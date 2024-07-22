Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South (Missouri) standout, helps USA Women's U17 National Basketball Team win gold medal
Park Hill South (Missouri) standout guard Addison Bjorn has another gold medal to add to her collection.
Bjorn, a dynamic and versatile 6-foot-2 guard, was a key contributor as the USA U17 women's basketball team won the championship at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in Leon, Mexico, on Sunday. The USA women went 7-0 at the event and averaged 100.4 points per game.
The 16-year-old Bjorn, who is rated by HoopGurlz as the No. 9 prospect nationally in the Class of 2026, averaged 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game over the seven wins.
Bjorn came off the bench to contribute nine points and three rebounds in the 84-64 victory over Canada in the championship game at Domo de la Feria. That game was a rematch of the FIBA U16 Women's Americup title game in Mexico last summer.
She had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 84-66 win over France in the semifinals as the USA overcame a 16-point deficit. In the quarterfinals, a 95-59 victory over Japan, Bjorn scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in just 21:20 minutes of game time.
In a 114-45 win over Egypt in the Round of 16, Bjorn had six points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
In a 123-42 win over Croatia, Bjorn had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. In a 121-36 win over Puerto Rico, she had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. In a tournament-opening 82-55 win over Australia, Bjorn had nine points and seven rebounds.
Bjorn was a member of the USA U16 National Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico. She played in four games and averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.
The Park HIll South standout was selected for the U17 National Team in late May following trials held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She also participated in the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp in Portland, Oregon.
One of the top prospects in the Class of 2026 nationally, Bjorn has been collecting scholarship offers over the past few years. She has been offered by Iowa, UConn, Tennessee, Stanford, UCLA, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Indiana and Baylor, among others.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com