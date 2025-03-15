Chadwick vs Northeast (Cairo): MSHSAA girls Class 1 state basketball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
It’s a big day for Chadwick High School as it has the rare distinction of having both its boys and girls basketball teams playing for MSHSAA Class 1 basketball championships on Saturday, March 15.
The boys will have the first shot, as the Cardinals look to repeat as Class 1 champs when they take on St. Elizabeth at 6 p.m. inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The girls have the nightcap, taking on Northeast (Cairo) at 8 p.m. for the Class 1 girls title.
Chadwick entered today’s game riding an extended hot streak, having won 17 consecutive games. The Lady Cardinals (27-4) got here with a 48-40 win over Walnut Grove in the state semifinal on Friday.
The District 2 champions, the Lady Cardinals kicked off the Class 1 Tournament with wins over Delta (60-34) and Lockwood (48-22).
Northeast (25-6) has won 13 straight. The District 9 champs beat North Shelby (56-40) and Princeton (62-34) to open the state tournament before knocking off Rock Port 56-46 on Friday.
