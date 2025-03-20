Chaminade vs. Oak Park: Missouri Class 6 boys state basketball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
When a 10-loss team reaches a high school basketball state championship game, it’s often because they’ve gone on a Cinderella run through the playoffs to get there.
But the Chaminade College Prep Red Devils are not your average 20-10 team. They were in this game last year with nine losses. They finished as the runner-up then, but today they’re back to chase their third state title in program history on Norm Stewart Court inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
To do it, they’ll have to beat a 30-1 Oak Park team that has been on a Cinderella run all season. That’s not to say the Northmen weren’t expected to be any good. Quite the opposite, really.
This is already the best season Oak Park’s program has ever had, simply because it’s the farthest they’ve ever been in the state playoffs. As recently as 2015 the team went 4-21. After a brief turnaround that saw them go 23-3 in the 2017-2018 season, from the 2018-2019 season through 2020-2021 Northmen basketball went 30-44.
But this latest turn started happening in 2021-2022 when they went 16-10, before following that up with a 27-5 mark last season and the program’s first MSHSAA hardware in more than a decade when they took fourth at state.
They’ve been even better this season. Their only loss came in the second game of the season to North Crowley in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29. Since then they’ve gone on to win 29 straight while averaging 73.8 points per game on offense and surrendering 54.2.
Chaminade, meanwhile, played the bulk of its games out of state against other national powers. Their only two in-state losses were to De Smet Jesuit and Vashon, but they bounced back in the Class 6 District 3 Tournament and survived two overtimes to eliminate De Smet on March 10.
Since then, it’s been smooth sailing. They thumped Ft. Zumwalt North and Lafayette (Wildwood) to get to today’s final.
The Red Devils enter today’s game averaging 66.9 points on offense and 56.7 on defense.
Chaminade vs. Oak Park: MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 6 boys state championship; live scoring, updates
Live scoring will go here once the game starts.
More Missouri high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: