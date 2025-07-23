Elite High School Prospects Highlight Roster for USA Baseball's 16U/17U Development Program
USA Baseball has announced the roster for its 2025 16U/17U National Team Development Program (NTDP), with 72 players set to participate from July 24-27 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
The program will divide the 72 athletes into four teams, each competing in three round-robin games. In addition to game play, participants will engage in on-field workouts, skill development, and educational seminars. The event also provides exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters, and national team coaches.
The 2025 NTDP roster includes 13 USA Baseball alumni. Among them are 11 players from the 2024 15U National Team, which finished 5-0 in a friendly series against Australia. This group features two-time alumni Jared Grindlinger and Jacob Seamon, who were teammates on the 2021 12U National Team before their 15U selection last year. Andrew Jimenez is also a two-time alumnus, having played on the 15U National Team for two consecutive summers.
Other members of the 2024 15U National Team returning for the NTDP include Camden Boehm, Dariel Carrion, Cooper Collins, Luke Esquivel, Jeremiah Hall, Dexter McCleon Jr., Griffin McKain, and Carter Shouse. Cade Allen and Samir Mohammed, members of the 2023 15U National Team, also bring national team experience to the program. Derek Vazquez, a 2021 12U alumnus, rounds out the players with prior national team experience.
Additionally, 17 players on the roster have participated in previous USA Baseball development programs. Luke Armijo, Junior Lopez, Mohammed, Connor Salerno, and Jack Woda all return after attending last summer's 16U/17U NTDP. Caden Borcherding, McKain, and Seamon will make their NTDP debuts after multiple appearances in the Athlete Development Program (ADP).
The 72 players represent 22 states. Florida leads with 12 players, followed by California with 10 and North Carolina with six. Fourteen states have at least two representatives.
The coaching staff for the 2025 16U/17U NTDP includes high school and college coaches, as well as former professional players. Seven coaches on staff have at least four years of MLB playing experience. Luke Gregerson, an 11-year MLB veteran and two-time Team USA alumnus, will serve as pitching coordinator.
Players were identified for the NTDP through the 2025 National Team Championships in Arizona and North Carolina, and last year's National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup. Recommendations from professional scouts, coaches, and the amateur baseball community also contributed to selections.
2025 National Team Development Program Roster
Player, Position, High School (Hometown)
Banks Addison, INF, Evangelical Christian (Germantown, Tennessee)
Cade Allen, RHP, South Gibson (Humboldt, Tennessee)
Luke Armijo, LHP, La Mirada (Whittier, California)
Jordan Ayala, INF/RHP, Norco (La Habra, California)
Connor Balazic, C, Creekside (St. Johns, Florida)
Jackson Beatty, LHP, Cherokee (Canton, Georgia)
Camden Boehm, RHP, East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Florida)
Caden Borcherding, C, Etowah (Acworth, Georgia)
Logan Bristol, RHP, St. John Paul II (Boca Raton, Florida)
Brady Buenik, RHP, Libertyville (Libertyville, Illinois)
Keegan Burke, RHP, Rio Rancho (Rio Rancho, New Mexico)
Jack Byers, RHP, Artesia (Artesia, New Mexico)
Marcus Cantu, INF, Lutheran South Academy (Friendswood, Texas)
Dariel Carrion, C, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Valentin Ceballos, RHP, New Braunfels (New Braunfels, Texas)
Cooper Collins, C, Vincennes Lincoln (Vincennes, Indiana)
Jace Duckett, LHP, Sparkman (Huntsville, Alabama)
Luke Esquivel, LHP/INF, Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
Matthew Fernandez, C, Miami Christian (Miami Lakes, Florida)
Colton Floyd, RHP, Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Chase Fuller, INF/RHP, North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Florida)
Chase Gockenbach, RHP, Lakeway Christian Academy (Morristown, Tennessee)
Orion Gonzalez, INF, Castaic (Castaic, California)
Cooper Gornet, INF, Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Landon Green, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy (Clearwater, Florida)
Jared Grindlinger, OF/LHP, Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Moises Gudino, INF, Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)
Ethan Gustus, RHP, Holy Spirit Preparatory (Roseville, Georgia)
Carter Hadnot, INF, Etiwanda (Rialto, California)
William Haggerty, RHP, Moses Brown (Rumford, Rhode Island)
Jeremiah Hall, INF/RHP, Spanish Fork (Spanish Fork, Utah)
Max Hemenway, INF, Gig Harbor (Lake Tapps, Washington)
Seddrick Henderson III, RHP, Salesian College Preparatory (Richmond, California)
Graham Houston, INF, Venice (Nokomis, Florida)
Andres Jimenez, RHP, Parkview (Stone Mountain, Georgia)
Andrew Jimenez, INF/RHP, Maranatha (Wildomar, California)
Cooper Jones, LHP, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (North Charleston, South Carolina)
Eli Jones, RHP, Eastlake (Woodinville, Washington)
Anderson Kaufmann, C, Alton (Godfrey, Illinois)
Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua, OF, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama (Waimanalo, Hawaii)
Levi Leathers, INF, Midway (Waco, Texas)
Junior Lopez, LHP, J.L. Mann (Simpsonville, South Carolina)
Ricky Lopez, INF, Ranney (New York, New York)
Dexter McCleon Jr., RHP/OF, Hoover (Hoover, Georgia)
Landon McDonald, RHP, Cape Fear (Hope Mills, North Carolina)
Griffin McKain, LHP, Fort Mill (Fort Mill, South Carolina)
Brennan McLaughlin, RHP, Platte County (Kansas City, Missouri)
Gavin McMillan, RHP, Monte Vista (Danville, California)
Samir Mohammed, RHP, Tampa Jesuit (Trinity, Florida)
Grady Nelson, INF, Warsaw Community (Warsaw, Indiana)
Brennan New, RHP, Mauldin (Simpsonville, South Carolina)
Leo Nockley, INF, Crestwood (Plains, Pennsylvania)
Hudson Oliver, OF, Guntersville (Guntersville, Alabama)
Jose Partida, OF/LHP, St. Augustine (San Diego, California)
Colton Petersmith, OF, Rolla (Rolla, Missouri)
Bryan Ravelo, OF, Monsignor Edward Pace (Miramar, Florida)
Connor Salerno, LHP, Sun Valley (Indian Trail, North Carolina)
Charlie Sarsfield, OF, Xavier (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
Jacob Seamon, OF, Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, North Carolina)
Carter Shouse, OF/LHP, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
Grant Sperandio, RHP, Bellaire (Houston, Texas)
Frank Thomas III, INF/OF, IMG Academy (North Barrington, Florida)
Xander Tiller, OF, Central (St. Joseph, Missouri)
Oliver Van Tiem, RHP, Northwood (Hillsborough, North Carolina)
Derek Vazquez, INF, North Mecklenburg (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Bobby Villa, INF, Centennial (Phoenix, Arizona)
Reggie Watson III, OF, Harrison (Harrison, Ohio)
Connor Wells, LHP, Dorman (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Matthew Werner, RHP, Plant City (Plant City, Florida)
Brogan Witcher, C, Stockdale (Bakersfield, California)
Jack Woda, C, Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Virginia)
Keelan Zumwalt, OF, Summit Christian (Lee's Summit, Missouri)