Eugene vs. Canton: Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 2 boys basketball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Class 2 Missouri boys basketball state championship game features a highly anticipated matchup between the Eugene Eagles (27-4) and the Canton Tigers (25-5) on Thursday at 8 p.m. inside Mizzou Arena.
Eugene enters the contest averaging 70.5 points per game while allowing 48.6. Canton averages 63.7 points on offense and gives up 52.7.
The Eagles have won 20 of their last 21 games, including an overtime thriller against Hartville in the Class 2 quarterfinals, holding them off 58-49. Eugene dominated the rest of its playoff opponents, defeating Plato and Crocker to win the District 9 championship before eliminating Hartville, Blue Eye, and Lincoln in the Class 2 tournament.
Canton has won eight straight and 13 of its last 14 games. The Tigers secured the District 6 championship by defeating Scotland County and Schuyler, then advanced to the title game with victories over Clopton, Harrisburg, and Puxico.
