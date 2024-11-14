Every 2024 Missouri high school state cross country top 3 finisher (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Missouri high school cross country season wrapped up this weekend in Gans Creek Cross Country Course when the MSHSAA hosted the Class 1 to Class 5 finals between Friday and Saturday.
The festivities held featured sunny conditions on Friday and pouring down rain and mud on Saturday. The weekend saw some new champions and some repeat winners — both individually and in the team standings.
Here is every 2024 MSHSAA state champion from the cross country championships:
FRIDAY
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Top 3 finishers
1. Bella Navaro-Sanchez, Wentzville Liberty
2. Lucy Wright, Liberty North
3. Savannah Amann, St. Joseph’s Academy
Team champion: Eureka
The state trophy was No. 10 for the Lady Wildcats but it was the first championship. Four previous times, Eureka finished as the runners-up. The team had three all-staters: Madison Schepis, Sofia Hoerchler and Daphne Bishop, who was seventh.
CLASS 5 BOYS
Top 3 finishers
1. Henry Acorn, Rockhurst
2. Graham Stevener, Kirkwood
3. Luke Sievers, Columbia Rock Bridge
Team champion: Rockhurst
The Hawklets had the champion, a fifth-place finisher in Andrew Davis and Jack McGovern, a freshman, placed ninth. The trophy was the seventh for the Kansas City Jesuit school. This was the thrid title since 2016 for the Hawklets.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Top 3 finishers
1. Sonya Brunner, Jefferson City Calvary Lutheran
2. Faith Clark, Mansfield
3. Mya Wray, Platte Valley
Team champion: Dora
The Lady Falcons won the school’s first title in the sport by a seven-point margin ahead of Chadwick, last year’s state champion. Sophomore Isabelle Martin paced Dora by placing 17th.
CLASS 1 BOYS
Top 3 finishers
1. Nolyn Corder, Mansfield
2. Landen Chapman, Paris
3. Michael Parrigon, Joplin McAuley Catholic
Team champion: McAuley Catholic
The Warriors had five all-staters – top 30 – and secured the school’s first-ever state championship in not only cross country, but any sports for boys or girls. Parrigon played in a district soccer playoff game the night before the state meet.
SATURDAY
CLASS 4 BOYS
Top 3 finishers
1. Carson Driemeier, Festus
2. Liam Adair, Smithville
3. Tate Uding, Festus
Team champion: West Plains
Despite Festus having two in the top three, the state power Zizzers won the title by 22 points. The top five all placed in the top 30, headlined by senior Kyler Gunter in 13th. This was state trophy No. 38 overall and 14th first-place finish.
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Top 3 finishers
1. Kayleigh Norris, Harrisonville
2. Gabrielle Moresi, Parkway Central
3. Lucy Boyer, Festus
Team champion: Festus
The Lady Tigers won the championship by 10 points, keeping West Plains from sweeping the title. This was the third crown for the St. Louis-area school, all since 2014.
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Top 3 finishers
1. Brianna Krueger, St. Charles West
2. Kelly Frank, Kansas City Notre Dame de Sion
3. Ilene Limberg, Owensville
Team champion: St. Charles West
For the third year in a row, the Lady Warriors took home a state title. The last Class 3 school to do that was Kearney, from 2009-2011. Since MSHSAA to more than three champions in 1998, no Class 3 has won four in a row.
CLASS 3 BOYS
Top 3 finishers
1. Brian Burns, Southern Boone
2. Wyatt Klaiber, El Dorado Springs
3. Sean Burns, Southern Boone
Team champion: Centralia
The Panthers took home a state title, a year after a third-place finish was the school’s first-ever trophy for the program last year. Carter Moss and Nolan Spickert finished 12th and 13th, respectively for the champions, who won by 10 points.
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Top 3 finishers
1. Addison Smith, Lexington
2. Clara Trent, Springfield New Covenant Academy
3. Chloe Heckman, North Platte
Team champion: Lexington
After Smith’s title, Phoebe Engelbrecht (10th) and Tessa Lovell (11th) were also all-staters – and all three are underclassmen. Over the past 6 years, there’s been six different champions in Class 2. This was the Minutewomen’s third straight trophy and first title.
CLASS 2 BOYS
Top 3 finishers
1. Chael Lichte, Lexington
2. Brandon Hammett, Butler
3. Colton McMillan, Joplin New Heights Christian Academy
Team champion: Woodland
The southeast Missouri won a title for the second year in a row – which happened after Stockton won the two previous titles before them. The Cardinals had all-state times from Calvin Layton, Hayden Vangennip and Drew Garner.
