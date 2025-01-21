Five-star Addison Bjorn - No. 3 wing in 2026 girls high school basketball recruiting class - narrows finalists
Addison Bjorn is only a junior at Park Hill South in Riverside, Mo., but the 6-foot-1 wing has already accomplished more on basketball courts than most could dream of doing in a lifetime.
She already owns two gold medals; she's 13-0 with USA Basketball and now she has a list of 15 finalists for her collegiate services.
That's a significant drop, by the way, as she once was believed to have nearly 50 offers.
One of the most sought-after high school girls basketball players in the entire 2026 recruiting class, Bjorn - ranked No. 11 in 2026 by ESPN HoopGurlz and the No. 3 wing in the class - announced on Monday, Jan. 20, that she has narrowed her finalists to UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, Duke, North Carolina, UCONN, Stanford, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville and Notre Dame.
Long ago recognized as one of the best players in the country by evaluators, Bjorn was selected to represent Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's Americup in Mérida, Mexico. Coming off the bench that summer, the sophomore-to-be averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals - including a game-high of nine points with six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in a win against Puerto Rico.
Team USA went on to win gold that year and followed it up at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in Leon, Mexico with yet another gold. This time, the more experienced incoming junior averaged 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals - including a USA Basketball career-high 14 points with nine rebounds, two steals, on block and one assist against Puerto Rico (again) in a 121-36 victory on July 14.
Her best overall performance, however, was a near triple double against Japan on July 19, when she finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
After going 12-11 last season, Bjorn and the Panthers have completely turned it around this campaign. They are 12-0 overall.