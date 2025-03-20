Incarnate Word vs. Staley: Missouri Class 6 girls state basketball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
The historic run Staley’s girls have been on this season has already ensured a finish greater than any girls team in its program history has ever reached.
To be the best, of course, you must beat the best, and Staley will surely have its hands full today. They’ll face No. 1 Incarnate Word – a program who has owned this trophy since 2017 – today at 6 p.m. inside Mizzou Arena for the MSHSAA Class 6 state championship.
Bookmark this page and check back in often as High School on SI will be posting live scoring, game updates and stats from the Class 6 championship on this page in the space below once the game starts.
After going 27-3 last season, the Lady Falcons, led by junior Londyn Parker, are 30-1 and making their first finals appearance. Their last trip to the state tournament came in 2020-2021. That season they claimed the program’s only state award, taking fourth.
They got here with a pair of hard-fought victories, beating Rock Bridge 56-49 in the quarterfinals before knocking off Kickapoo 42-37 on Wednesday in a semifinal showdown at Mizzou Arena.
Fantastic defense this season has been their calling card this season, as they allowing just 37.3 points per game while scoring 64.5 on the other end. Something must give way today, however. The Lady Red Knights are pretty good in their own right. They average 73.4 points offensively this season and surrender only 38 on average.
Save for the Covid season in 2020, the Lady Red Knights have won the last seven Class 6 state championships dating back to 2017. They took fourth in 2016 but won state titles in each of the three seasons prior to that.
In total, the Lady Red Knights program has 14 state championships, one runner-up finish, five third place finishes and took fourth twice. They have won 12 of those state titles since 2010 alone.
After seeing their record winning streak finally come to an end earlier this season, Incarnate Word will enter today’s game with a 28-2 mark. Their only losses came against national powers Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) 74-65 on Jan. 20 and 82-76 to Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.) five days later.
Since then, they’ve been on a new streak having won 16 consecutive games entering today’s Show-Me Showdown.
Incarnate Word Academy vs. Staley: Missouri Class 6 girls state championship; live scoring, updates
Live scoring and updates will be provided in this space once the game starts.
