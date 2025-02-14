Jackson Cantwell among Top 15 uncommitted 2026 Missouri high school football recruits
Now that National Signing Day has passed, High School on SI and SBLive Missouri has decided to look at the top 15 high school football recruits for the Class of 2026.
Of course, Nixa High School offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is our top player. He’s the consensus No. 2 overall pick in the Class of 2026 by every major scouting company in the country, slotting just behind Mater Dei (California) wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.
Our Missouri top 15 features two offensive linemen, two running backs, four defensive linemen, one tight end, one quarterback, two athletes, one linebacker, one safety and one wide receiver.
Top 15 uncommitted 2026 Missouri high school football recruits
1. Jackson Cantwell, OL, Nixa
There’s no debate here. The state’s only five-star, he’s the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class and the country’s top offensive lineman. He had 158 pancake blocks last season and he’ll look to add to that in 2026.
Cantwell has received offers from just about every college you can imagine, and he’s narrowed his final list to six schools: Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (Florida) and Ohio State.
2. DeZephen Walker, RB, Raymore-Peculiar
The state’s top running back amassed over 1,000 all-purpose yards and had eight touchdowns last season. At 6-0, 200 pounds, he possesses 4.4 speed and holds 23 FBS offers, including Kansas, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and Wisconsin.
3. Titan Davis, EDGE, De Smet
The name behooves him. The 6-5, 240 four-star defensive lineman wrecked shop as a junior with 46 tackles (33 solo), 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also recovered one fumble and intercepted a pass. His recruitment has been busy. He’s got offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.
4. Keenan Harris, S, SLUH
The hard-hitting safety had 108 tackles this season (72 solo), 26 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He also returned a kick and an interception for touchdowns. Missouri is believed to be the early favorite in his recruitment, though he also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ball State, Colorado State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, USC, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
5. Ronelle Johnson, EDGE, Blue Springs
At 6-4, 245, Johnson possesses impressive explosion and more than enough strength to set the edge. A relentless pass rusher with a high motor, Johnson helped Blue Springs hold opponents to 18.6 points per game this season. Kansas State is believed to be the leading in his recruitment, though he’s also received offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.
6. Landon Bland, EDGE, Carthage
Having to go one-on-one with Jackson Cantwell every season is a daunting task, but has Bland held his own against the nation’s top 2026 offensive lineman. A three-star recruit, Bland (6-4, 220) can fly for a big man, having been clocked at 4.6 seconds in the 40. Heavily recruited by Oklahoma State, Bland also holds offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin.
7. Kevin Sullivan, TE, Rockhurst
A dynamic, pro-style tight end, Sullivan (6-6, 225) is a dominant two-sport athlete in both football and basketball with the Hawklets. A three-star on the gridiron, Sullivan has good speed, great hands and is a devastating blocker. His recruitment has picked up significant steam of late, and he holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, California, Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and Wisconsin.
8. Mason Marden, LB, Ladue Horton Watkins
A tackling machine, the 6-3, 220 three-star prospect racked up 166 tackles (113 solo), 11 tackles for loss, had three sacks and two interceptions this season. He’s received offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Purdue, Stanford, Western Michigan and Wisconsin.
9. Jacob Eberhart, ATH, Kirkwood
A two-way star at Kirkwood, Eberhart (6-3, 200) saw his target share go way up at receiver over his last four games of this season and he closed with four consecutive 100-yard games – amassing 582 of his 795 receiving yards and six of his 13 touchdowns in that span. On defense he had 45 tackles (30 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery and three interceptions. He has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, Sacramento State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
10. Jordan Taylor, RB, SLUH
The young buck amassed 1,411 yards of total offense (1,244 rushing, 167 receiving) and 10 touchdowns for the Junior Bills. The 5-10, 182 standout rushed for a career-high 281 yards on 28 carries against St. Mary’s on Oct. 18. The three-star recruit, Taylor has offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Toledo, UCF, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Lindenwood, Miami (Ohio) and Sacramento State.
11. Nick McClellan, ATH, Christian Brothers
One of the top overall athletes in the state, McClellan (5-11, 180) is an elite three-star safety who had six picks through five games to begin this season. Offensively, the dual-threat quarterback passed for 2,062 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 891 yards on 79 carries (11.3 yards per carry) with 13 touchdowns. McClellan has been offered by Missouri, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kent State, Lindenwood and Miami (Ohio).
12. Bennett Fraser, OL, Kirksville
Big (6-5 260), quick and athletic, Fraser is regarded as a three-star prospect along the interior offensive line. A dominant run blocker, Fraser helped the Tigers go 9-1 overall while averaging 29.1 points per game. He’s received offers from Missouri and Kansas State so far, while Iowa and Iowa State have also shown interest.
13. Rocco Marriott, QB, Platte County
He led Platte County to a 14-0 record and a Class 5A state championship this season. The 6-4, 205-pound three-star recruit was named first team all-state after passing for 3,077 yards, 39 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. The dual threat also rushed for 627 yards and 19 touchdowns. He currently holds offers from Kent State and UNLV.
14 Xavier Jackson, DL, Fort Zumwalt North
In nine games this season, Jackson (6-3, 245) had 61 tackles (42 solo), including eight tackles for loss and six sacks. He helped lead the Panthers to a 9-1 record and their defense hold opponents to 18.1 points per game. He has offers from Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and Miami (Ohio).
15. Michael Clark, WR, Lutheran North
He’s not very big, but his game is. Clark (5-8, 150) showed everyone what he’s capable of on Oct. 12 against Maryville when he hauled in 11 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He finished this season with 812 yards on 43 catches (18.9 average). Clark has received offers from Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Missouri State, Sacramento State and Southeast Missouri State.
