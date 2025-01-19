Kansas City Chiefs honor nation's No. 1 offensive line recruit Jackson Cantwell
The nation's best (2026) left tackle was inside Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, and you can add the Kansas City Chiefs to the growing list of suitors swooning the young lad.
The Chiefs desperately could use a player of Cantwell's caliber - in a few years. For now, they can only honor the Nixa (Mo.) junior, and nation's No. 2 overall prospect for the Class of 2026.
The Chiefs honored the 6-foot-8, 315-pound son of an Olympian at Saturday's AFC Divisional round game between the Chiefs and Houston Texans for his selection to represent the Chiefs at Nike's The Nike Ones, a one-day combine during Super Bowl LIX weekend in New Orleans.
He was joined on the field by Chiefs offensive line legend Tim Grunhard during the honors.
The event features 33 of the nation's top high school football players who will showcase their skills while receiving guidance and mentorship from former NFL legends and staff. Last season's event - which took place in Las Vegas - featured NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Each NFL team gets one representative for the event, and each NFL Europe academy also selects and entrant.
For at least one day, Cantwell will be a Chief.
A multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field, Cantwell is ranked No. 2 on the 2026 ESPN Junior 300, trailing only Mater Dei (Calif.) wide receiver Chris Henry, Jr., son of the late Bengals receiver and an Ohio State commit, on the list.
2026 No. 1 OL recruit Jackson Cantwell announces SEC visit
Long pursued by practically every college in the country, Cantwell is nothing short of dominant on the football field. In only eight games as a freshman, he recorded 39 pancake blocks. He kept eating as a sophomore, stacking up 89 pancakes in 10 games.
And the big man loves him some pancakes. He carries the Waffle House flag onto the field for good reason. So, as a junior this season, he loaded his plate, slathering 158 defenders between him and the turf in 14 games while leading the Eagles to a Class 6 runner-up finish.