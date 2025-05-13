Marquette lands commitment of Sheek Pearson, 4-star high school basketball prospect
Shaka Smart has been recruiting Sheek Pearson for nearly a full year.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Burroughs School in St. Louis was clearly valued by the entire Marquette staff.
Coaches from the program were often in attendance at high school games, practices and during summer live periods.
It's easy to see his fit within the program. Smart places value on positional size and the ability to impact games on defense. Those are two of his biggest strengths as a player.
As a junior Pearson averaged 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.
Widely regarded as one of the best prospects in Missouri, this should prove to be a big commitment for the Golden Eagles.
They beat out Purdue, Illinois and Iowa State for his services.
The staff in Milwaukee has been in hot pursuit since their offer on July 24, 2024. Since, he has visited campus and took an official visit earlier in the year.
Anyone who has seen Pearson play can attest that his game will be one that translates to the next level.
His shot blocking, expanding offensive game and overall mobility at 6-foot-11 are impressive. These type of tools are often seen in bigs with a future in the pros.
With all of that being said, he's nowhere close to his ceiling as a prospect.
The shooting mechanics are there when opportunities present themselves.
Pearson is an outstanding big to play out of dribble handoff concepts all while being effective as a lob threat.
The pick-and-roll game is where he truly shines. Natural hands and soft touch around the basket are a big part of his scoring approach.