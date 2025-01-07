Missouri athletes to watch in College Football Playoff semifinal games
The nation’s eyes will be glued to the NCAA’s College Football Playoff semifinal games this week as (7) Notre Dame takes on (6) Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9, while (5) Texas and (8) Ohio State do battle at 7:30 on Friday, Jan. 10.
If you’re one of the millions who will be tuned in to watch both games, you might want to keep an eye out for a few of Missouri’s finest high school athletes scattered across three of the four rosters. Notre Dame (4), Texas (1) and Ohio State (2) each have Missouri natives on their roster.
The Irish are led by a tandem of Missouri backs in sophomore Jeremiyah Love (Christian Brothers) and Aneyas Williams (Hannibal), as well as CB Christian Gray (De Smet Jesuit) and DT Gabriel Rubio (Lutheran St. Charles).
Standout sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo (SLUH) is the only Missouri native in Texas’ lineup, while Ohio State rosters MICDS standouts LB Jalen Pace and TE Will Kacmarek.
Here’s a look at each player and what they’ve done so far.
NOTRE DAME
RB Jeremiyah Love, soph., 6-0, 210 (St. Louis)
High school: Christian Brothers
After seeing action in all 13 games as a freshman – including one start – St. Louis native Jeremiyah Love has seen his career, and Notre Dame’s offense, strapped to a rocket as a sophomore.
An Under Armour All-American, 2022 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and consensus 4-star recruit coming out of CBC – where he racked up 1661 total yards and 27 total touchdowns as a senior – Love was second in rushing at Notre Dame as a freshman with 385 yards.
He’s stepped up in a big way as a sophomore. Serving as the lead back while splitting carries with Jadarian Price and quarterback Riley Leonard, Love leads the Fighting Irish with1076 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He’s also added 226 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
A player with the propensity to pop a big play, Love set the College Football Playoff record for longest rushing touchdown with his game-breaking 98-yard run in the first quarter against Indiana on Dec. 20.
RB Aneyas Williams, fr., 5-10, 206 (Hannibal)
High school: Hannibal
After putting together one of the best high school careers of any running back in state history at Hannibal with 7,504 combined yards (4,255 rushing, 3,249 receiving) and 155 total touchdowns, Willaims has taken a bit of Love’s path as a freshman at Notre Dame.
The 4-star recruit has seen limited, but valuable time in all 13 games so far, racking up 203 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 106 yards receiving.
He scored his first career touchdown on a 19-yard run against Stanford on Oct. 19. His biggest game, however, came against Army when he rushed three times for 62 yards, breaking a career-high 58-yard touchdown run in the process.
He had four touches in last week’s Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.
CB Christian Gray, 6-0, 189 (St. Louis)
High school: De Smet Jesuit
A starter at corner and vital part of the Irish defense, Gray was a 4-star recruit out of De Smet, where he also starred in track and field.
Gray has the rare distinction of beginning his Notre Dame career in Ireland, as the Irish kicked off the 2023 season, his freshman campaign, in Dublin against Navy on Aug. 26 that year. He went on to see action in 12 games that season with 11 tackles (nine solo), an interception and two pass breakups.
Like Love, Gray took a big leap in year two. In 13 games so far he has 30 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions, a touchdown, nine pass breakups and forced a fumble.
His career game came on Nov. 30 of this season against USC, when he wreaked havoc with seven tackles – including six solo and one for a loss – two pass breakups and returned a 99-yard interception for the first touchdown of his career.
DT Gabriel Rubio, sr., 6-5, 316 (St. Louis)
High school: Lutheran St. Charles
A 4-star recruit out of Lutheran St. Charles after registering 40 tackles and two sacks as a senior, Rubio finds himself coming off the best game of his senior season as the Irish head into their game against Penn State.
Against Georgia in last week’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal, Rubio started for the Irish and registered four tackles (two solo) in the win.
He’s also been a vital special teams player for the Irish during his career. So far this season he has 18 tackles (10 solo), a sack and one pass breakup.
OHIO STATE
LB Jalen Pace, 6-0, 232 (St. Louis)
High school: MICDS
The son of NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Orlando Pace, Jalen joined the Buckeyes as an invited walk-on in 2021. He is in his fourth season with the Buckeyes.
TE Will Kacmarek, sr., 6-6, 260 (St. Louis)
High school: MICDS
42-507-2TD in three seasons at Ohio University. In 10 games with the Buckeyes this season he has 6 catches for 65 yards, including a long of 32.
TEXAS
WR Ryan Wingo, soph., 6-2, 210 (St. Louis)
High school: St. Louis University (SLUH)
A prized 5-star recruit despite missing most of his senior season with an injury, Wingo still amassed 2,160 yards and 31 touchdowns during an All-American career at SLUH.
The No. 5 overall prospect in his recruiting class, Wingo has become a key target for quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, amassing 28 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Other high school sports news:
2026 No. 1 OL recruit Jackson Cantwell announces SEC visit
SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings: Who is national champion?