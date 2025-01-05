Mizzou baseball scores multiple in-state commitments
As Kerrick Jackson continues to build his vision for what Missouri's baseball program should look like in his second year at the helm, it apparently consists of a healthy dose of the Show-Me State's own.
Jackson, himself a Missouri native from Kirkwood, and the Tigers announced on Jan. 3 the commitments of 13 high school players and one junior college transfer for the fall 2025 signing period.
Of those 14 players, five are in-state high school commitments. The group consists of right-handed pitchers JD Dohrmann (St. John Vianney, St. Louis), Camden Lohman (Fort Zumwalt North, O'Fallon), Cooper Pumphrey (Ozark, Ozark) and Luke Sullivan (Parkway South, Manchester), and outfielder Leo Humbert (Francis Howell, St. Charles).
The remainder of the commitments consist of Juliomar Campos (C, 5-11, 195 - Puerto Rico Baseball Academy), Todd Fuertado (LHP, 6-2, 190, St. Mary's Preparatory - Queens, N.Y.), Ethan Johnson (UTIL, 6-1, 210, The King's Academy - San Jose, Calif.) Connor Jones (RHP, 6-3, 200, Concordia Lutheran - Spring, Texas), Aiden Kitchings (RHP, 6-5, 240, Rabun Gap Nacoochee - Braselton, Ga.), Keagen Kohlhoff (RHP, 6-1, 220, Powers Catholic - Birch Run, Mich.), Sam Parker (6-4, 225, Chipola College - Kennesaw Mountain HS - Marietta, Ga.), Brady Rosenkranz (RHP, 6-8, 240, Adlai E. Stevenson - Lincolnshire, Ill.) and Blaize Ward (INF, 6-2, 190, Maumelle - Maumelle, Ark.)
Missouri high school commits
JD Dohrmann - RHP - 6-2, 195 (St. John Vianney HS, St. Louis)
A two-sport standout in basketball and baseball, Dohrmann showed off his athleticism on the court by helping lead Vianney to a third-place finish in Class 5 as a junior shooting guard and has the Griffins off to a 7-4 start in 2024-25.
But baseball is where he excels, as he's rated the No. 3 right-handed pitcher and No. 6 overall prospect in Missouri, and No. 71 right-handed pitcher and 224 overall prospect in the nation, by Prep Baseball Report.
He possesses an 88-92 MPH fastball that should tick up at the next level.
LEO HUMBERT - OF - 6-0, 205 (Francis Howell HS, St. Charles)
Humbert is a big get for the Tigers.
The No. 1 outfielder and No. 5 overall 2025 recruit in Missouri, Humbert hit the ground running - literally - as a freshman - batting .385 with 29 RBI and using his 6.67 60 speed to steal 17 bases en route to all-state honors.
He helped the Vikings to a Class 6 runner-up finish last season, batting .371 with 21 extra-base hits. It was the third consecutive season in which Francis Howell had been to the state's final-four.
CAMDEN LOHMAN - RHP - 6-4, 195 (Fort Zumwalt North HS, O'Fallon)
Selected as a 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American and Central All-Region team, Lohman is a three-year letterman for the Panthers.
Having represented Missouri in the 2023 PBR Futures Game, Lohman is rated the No. 9 right hander and No. 15 overall 2025 prospect in Missouri.
COOPER PUMPHREY - RHP - 6-6, 215 (Ozark HS, Ozark)
A star hockey player at Culver Academies in Indiana before coming to Nixa as a junior, Pumphrey was also a 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American and Central All-Region honoree. The No. 29 prospect in Missouri, Pumphrey is the No. 13 right-hander in the state.
LUKE SULLIVAN - RHP - 6-4, 195 (Parkway South HS, Manchester)
A Perfect Game Preseason All-American and Central All-Region selection in 2024, Sullivan went 7-0 with a 0.53 ERA as a junior last season with 65 strikeouts in 40 innings.
The two-time all-district and all-conference performer is rated the No. 10 right-handed pitcher and No. 23 overall 2025 prospect by PBR.
