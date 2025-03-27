High School

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) girls Class 1-6 all-state teams

Park Hill South 2026 guard Addison Bjorn was named 2024-2025 MBCA Class 6 All-State.
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.

As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual All-District and All-State teams. MBCA All-District teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for All-District teams, and All-State teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.

MBCA All-District teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.

MBCA Class 1-6 girls All-State teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.

Class 1

Kinsey Barton, jr., Bunker

Emily Landry, so., Chadwick

Rae Little, sr., Chadwick

Jade Berry, sr., Delta

Jaryn Hatcher, jr., Green City

Lauren Spilman, jr., Higbee

Taylor Swarnes, sr., Liberal

India Willis, sr., Macks Creek

Avery Brumley, sr., Northeast (Cairo)

Olivia Cross, jr., Northeast (Cairo)

Macie Harman, sr., Northeast (Cairo)

Gabby Meyer, jr., Northwest (Hughesville)

Maleeah Bliley, sr., Platte County

Addilyn Henke, sr., Princeton

Audrie Meyerkorth, fr., Rock Port

Nikki Adams, sr., Scott County Central

Reagan Wobbe, jr., St. Elizabeth

Jacie Gavisk, sr., Walnut Grove

Ellie Smith, sr., Walnut Grove

Kiarah Blation, sr., Wheatland

Player of the Year: Jade Berry, Delta

Coach of the Year: Jim Pendergrass, Chadwick

Class 2

Bristol Lathrop, so., Ash Grove

Kaylee Wilson, sr., Blue Eye

Charleigh Spoonster, so., Clopton

Lily Woodward, sr., Crane

Parker Golden, sr., East Carter

Loghann Leivan, jr., Miller

Parker Ernst, jr., Neelyville

Ava Graham, sr., Nodaway Valley

Lindsay Ramsey, sr., North Platte

Kalie Chadwell, fr., Norwood

Mallory Moss, so., Richland

Kenzi Cheek, sr., Skyline

Ashlen Garrett, sr., Skyline

Brie Rubel, jr., St. Vincent

Kate Rubel, jr., St. Vincent

Charlee Bailey, sr., Tipton

Madison Carvajal, jr., Tipton

Ava Schlotzhauer, jr., Tipton

Anonda Ford, sr., University Academy Charter

Emma Wortmann, sr., Westran

Player of the Year: Ashlen Garrett, Skyline

Coach of the Year: Kevin Cheek, Skyline

Class 3

Braelyn Turnbough, so., Arcadia Valley

Braylin Brunkhorst, jr., Centralia

Ryenn Gordon, so., Centralia

McKinli Mays, jr., El Dorado Springs

Neely Schaaf, sr., El Dorado Springs

Ashton Bell, sr., Fair Grove

Brooke Daniels, sr., Fair Grove

Abbey Green, sr., Fair Grove

Vivian Bax, sr., Fatima

Jacie Kassanavoid, so., Lathrop

Delaney Richards, sr., Lone Jack

Myia Dillman, so., Mid-Buchanan

Sydney Compton, sr., Palmyra

Ja’Niya Smith, sr., Portageville

Loganne Love, fr., Principia

Dasia Scott, so., Principia

Callie McWilliams, sr., South Shelby

Ashlyn Pinzke, sr., Stover

Ryleigh Davis, fr., Thayer

Chloe Jones, jr., Willow Springs

Player of the Year: Brooke Daniels, Fair Grove

Coach of the Year: Gary Greene, Fair Grove

Class 4

Kylee Cole, sr., Aurora

Aliana Arambula, jr., Benton

Andrea Simmons, sr., Benton

Bella Imhoff, jr., Boonville

Hailey Rademan, sr., California

Allysa O’Connor, sr., Central (Park Hills)

Carsyn Hagood (Shipp), so., Doniphan

Ellie White, so., Doniphan

P.J. Reutzel, sr., Fredericktown

Alyce Edwards, so., Kennett

Hailey Buckman, jr., Logan-Rogersville

Jordyn Haywood, fr., MICDS

Ali Daniels, sr., Owensville

Aniston Mapes, sr., Potosi

Alex Nicastro, jr., St. Charles West

Lydia Kemnitzer, sr., St. James

Elsie Larsen, jr., Strafford

Kinley Larsen, fr., Strafford

Evelyn Shane, jr., Ursuline Academy

Kiera Burns, sr., Vashon

Player of the Year: Carson Hagood (Shipp), Doniphan

Coach of the Year: Adam Epps, Doniphan

Class 5

Alannah Howard, jr., Cardinal Ritter

Nylah Scales, so., Cardinal Ritter

Madison Mills, sr., Farmington

Taylor McCarthy, so., Farmington

Jada Smith, sr., Grandview

Claire Morris, jr., Helias Catholic

Nevaeh Shockley, sr., Hillcrest

Zha Harris, jr., Lift for Lift Academy Charter

Amaya Manuel, so., Lift for Life Academy Charter

Diamond Polk, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter

Quinn Aldridge, jr., Marshfield

Peyton Ward, so., Marshfield

Siena Snyder, sr., Parkway West

Peyton Wohlford, sr., Smithville

Madison Lynch, sr., St. Dominic

Ava Pratt, so., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Jaz Rhodes, so., St. Teresa’s Academy

Nora Roddy, sr., St. Teresa’s Academy

Sophia Helling, sr., Union

Jael Green, jr., University City

Player of the Year: Amaya Manuel, Lift for Life Academy Charter

Coach of the Year: Chris Porter, Lift for Life Academy Charter

Class 6

Lauren Onrtwerth, jr., Cor Jesu Academy

Sy’Rae Stemmons, sr., Hickman

Nevaeh Caffey, sr., Incarnate Word Academy

Peyton Hill, sr., Incarnate Word Academy

Camryn Alsdorf, sr., Jackson

Moriyah Douglass, jr., John Burroughs

Mikayla Pilley, sr., Kickapoo

Josie Salazar, jr., Kickapoo

Antil Snoddy, jr., Lee’s Summit North

Alex Couch, jr., Liberty North

Jordan Speiser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

Brooke Teter, sr., Nixa

Addison Bjorn, jr., Park Hill South

Ava McCulla, sr., Parkway South

Elli Porter, sr., Rock Bridge

Jayda Porter, jr., Rock Bridge

Rylee Dodson, so., Rolla

Destiny Manyawu, so., Staley

Ava Miles, jr., Staley

Mya Robinson, jr., Troy Buchanan

Player of the Year: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South

Coach of the Year: Mike Bennett, Staley

