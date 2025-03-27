Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) girls Class 1-6 all-state teams
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.
As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual All-District and All-State teams. MBCA All-District teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for All-District teams, and All-State teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.
MBCA All-District teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.
MBCA Class 1-6 girls All-State teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.
Class 1
Kinsey Barton, jr., Bunker
Emily Landry, so., Chadwick
Rae Little, sr., Chadwick
Jade Berry, sr., Delta
Jaryn Hatcher, jr., Green City
Lauren Spilman, jr., Higbee
Taylor Swarnes, sr., Liberal
India Willis, sr., Macks Creek
Avery Brumley, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Olivia Cross, jr., Northeast (Cairo)
Macie Harman, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Gabby Meyer, jr., Northwest (Hughesville)
Maleeah Bliley, sr., Platte County
Addilyn Henke, sr., Princeton
Audrie Meyerkorth, fr., Rock Port
Nikki Adams, sr., Scott County Central
Reagan Wobbe, jr., St. Elizabeth
Jacie Gavisk, sr., Walnut Grove
Ellie Smith, sr., Walnut Grove
Kiarah Blation, sr., Wheatland
Player of the Year: Jade Berry, Delta
Coach of the Year: Jim Pendergrass, Chadwick
Class 2
Bristol Lathrop, so., Ash Grove
Kaylee Wilson, sr., Blue Eye
Charleigh Spoonster, so., Clopton
Lily Woodward, sr., Crane
Parker Golden, sr., East Carter
Loghann Leivan, jr., Miller
Parker Ernst, jr., Neelyville
Ava Graham, sr., Nodaway Valley
Lindsay Ramsey, sr., North Platte
Kalie Chadwell, fr., Norwood
Mallory Moss, so., Richland
Kenzi Cheek, sr., Skyline
Ashlen Garrett, sr., Skyline
Brie Rubel, jr., St. Vincent
Kate Rubel, jr., St. Vincent
Charlee Bailey, sr., Tipton
Madison Carvajal, jr., Tipton
Ava Schlotzhauer, jr., Tipton
Anonda Ford, sr., University Academy Charter
Emma Wortmann, sr., Westran
Player of the Year: Ashlen Garrett, Skyline
Coach of the Year: Kevin Cheek, Skyline
Class 3
Braelyn Turnbough, so., Arcadia Valley
Braylin Brunkhorst, jr., Centralia
Ryenn Gordon, so., Centralia
McKinli Mays, jr., El Dorado Springs
Neely Schaaf, sr., El Dorado Springs
Ashton Bell, sr., Fair Grove
Brooke Daniels, sr., Fair Grove
Abbey Green, sr., Fair Grove
Vivian Bax, sr., Fatima
Jacie Kassanavoid, so., Lathrop
Delaney Richards, sr., Lone Jack
Myia Dillman, so., Mid-Buchanan
Sydney Compton, sr., Palmyra
Ja’Niya Smith, sr., Portageville
Loganne Love, fr., Principia
Dasia Scott, so., Principia
Callie McWilliams, sr., South Shelby
Ashlyn Pinzke, sr., Stover
Ryleigh Davis, fr., Thayer
Chloe Jones, jr., Willow Springs
Player of the Year: Brooke Daniels, Fair Grove
Coach of the Year: Gary Greene, Fair Grove
Class 4
Kylee Cole, sr., Aurora
Aliana Arambula, jr., Benton
Andrea Simmons, sr., Benton
Bella Imhoff, jr., Boonville
Hailey Rademan, sr., California
Allysa O’Connor, sr., Central (Park Hills)
Carsyn Hagood (Shipp), so., Doniphan
Ellie White, so., Doniphan
P.J. Reutzel, sr., Fredericktown
Alyce Edwards, so., Kennett
Hailey Buckman, jr., Logan-Rogersville
Jordyn Haywood, fr., MICDS
Ali Daniels, sr., Owensville
Aniston Mapes, sr., Potosi
Alex Nicastro, jr., St. Charles West
Lydia Kemnitzer, sr., St. James
Elsie Larsen, jr., Strafford
Kinley Larsen, fr., Strafford
Evelyn Shane, jr., Ursuline Academy
Kiera Burns, sr., Vashon
Player of the Year: Carson Hagood (Shipp), Doniphan
Coach of the Year: Adam Epps, Doniphan
Class 5
Alannah Howard, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Nylah Scales, so., Cardinal Ritter
Madison Mills, sr., Farmington
Taylor McCarthy, so., Farmington
Jada Smith, sr., Grandview
Claire Morris, jr., Helias Catholic
Nevaeh Shockley, sr., Hillcrest
Zha Harris, jr., Lift for Lift Academy Charter
Amaya Manuel, so., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Diamond Polk, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Quinn Aldridge, jr., Marshfield
Peyton Ward, so., Marshfield
Siena Snyder, sr., Parkway West
Peyton Wohlford, sr., Smithville
Madison Lynch, sr., St. Dominic
Ava Pratt, so., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Jaz Rhodes, so., St. Teresa’s Academy
Nora Roddy, sr., St. Teresa’s Academy
Sophia Helling, sr., Union
Jael Green, jr., University City
Player of the Year: Amaya Manuel, Lift for Life Academy Charter
Coach of the Year: Chris Porter, Lift for Life Academy Charter
Class 6
Lauren Onrtwerth, jr., Cor Jesu Academy
Sy’Rae Stemmons, sr., Hickman
Nevaeh Caffey, sr., Incarnate Word Academy
Peyton Hill, sr., Incarnate Word Academy
Camryn Alsdorf, sr., Jackson
Moriyah Douglass, jr., John Burroughs
Mikayla Pilley, sr., Kickapoo
Josie Salazar, jr., Kickapoo
Antil Snoddy, jr., Lee’s Summit North
Alex Couch, jr., Liberty North
Jordan Speiser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
Brooke Teter, sr., Nixa
Addison Bjorn, jr., Park Hill South
Ava McCulla, sr., Parkway South
Elli Porter, sr., Rock Bridge
Jayda Porter, jr., Rock Bridge
Rylee Dodson, so., Rolla
Destiny Manyawu, so., Staley
Ava Miles, jr., Staley
Mya Robinson, jr., Troy Buchanan
Player of the Year: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South
Coach of the Year: Mike Bennett, Staley
