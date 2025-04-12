Missouri high school football four-star sophomore linebacker Marshaun Ivy to visit Michigan
It’s going to be a busy weekend for Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.) star sophomore linebacker Marshawn Ivy.
On Friday, Ivey announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he will be in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend to visit the Wolverines.
It’s a big trip for Ivy, a four-star recruit by Rivals and On3 who has picked up offers since the start of the new year from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Toledo, UNLV, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
He's already had visits this offseason with Indiana, LSU and Purdue,
Ivy, who has great size and athleticism at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, was a key piece to the Lions’ defense that held opponents to 15.09 points per game while going 9-2 overall and reaching the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinals last season.
Ivy turned heads as a sophomore for the Lions. He recorded 65 tackles, including 43 solo, and had one sack in 10 games.
His biggest game of the season came in Week 2 against Rochester on Sept. 6, 2024. In that game he racked up 13 tackles (eight solo) with one sack.
He also had eight tackles against Jackson (Mo.) on Aug. 30, and New Orleans St. Augustine (La.) on Sept. 20, and had seven against Lift For Life Academy (Mo.) on Sept. 27.
On3 ranks Ivy No. 2 overall in Missouri, the No. 18 linebacker nationally and the No. 232 overall nationally. Rivals also ranked him No. 2 overall in Missouri, the No. 10 linebacker nationally and No. 223 overall.