Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Arcadia Valley 62, Saxony Lutheran 44
Bevier 48, Tri-County 34
Bismarck 64, Meadow Heights 48
Blair Oaks 67, Rolla 56
Bolivar 68, Aurora 33
Braymer 63, Mercer 42
California 54, Eldon 46
Central (Kansas City) 63, Southeast 60
Central (Park Hills) 65, St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 42
Centralia 54, Chillicothe 47
Charleston 70, Kennett 56
Clarkton 79, North Pemiscot 14
Clayton 93, Lutheran South 84
Clinton 46, Reeds Spring 45
Crest Ridge 67, Osceola 45
Cuba 72, Linn 49
De Smet Jesuit 69, Christian Brothers College 49
Drexel 65, Montrose 20
East Prairie 69, Oak Ridge 34
Eugene 73, St. Elizabeth 55
Forsyth 55, East Newton 47
Ft. Zumwalt South 68, Washington 47
Gainesville 77, Summersville 28
Galena 97, Hurley 28
Gallatin 62, Trenton 29
Gloria Deo Academy 78, Exeter 49
Grain Valley 64, Truman 47
Grandview (Hillsboro) 66, Marquand-Zion 57
Hallsville 49, Harrisburg 34
Hartville 67, Liberty (Mountain View) 45
Holden 47, Ballard 36
Jackson 65, Festus 45
Kearney 64, Smithville 43
King City 62, St. Joseph Christian 38
Lafayette County 67, Lone Jack 51
Lee's Summit 88, Nixa 81
Liberty 55, Liberty North 49
Licking 40, Laquey 16
Lockwood 67, Verona 42
Mansfield 69, Mountain Grove 51
Maysville 73, Putnam County 50
McCluer North 63, Maplewood-Richmond Hts. 25
McKinley Classical Leadership 59, Hazelwood Central 58
Mid-Buchanan 90, Lawson 40
Montgomery County 91, Wellsville-Middletown 11
Neelyville 54, Bakersfield 38
Nevada 54, Harrisonville 50
New Franklin 46, Meadville 29
Northland Christian 71, Heartland (Belton) Sr. 18
Novinger 49, Bucklin with Macon County 40
Ozark 79, Branson 72
Park Hill 62, Lee's Summit West 52
Parkview 60, Hillcrest 19
Pembroke Hill 60, Winnetonka 57
Polo 76, Milan 44
Puxico 59, Thayer 46
Raymore-Peculiar 77, Blue Springs 59
Republic 50, Blue Valley West (Overland Park, KS) 45
Rockhurst 57, Blue Valley (Stillwell, KS) 37
Ruskin 77, Fort Osage 66
Salem 58, Camdenton 55
Savannah 55, Central (St. Joseph) 54
Schuyler County 64, Paris with Faith Walk 46
Scott City 77, Central (New Madrid County) 49
Sheldon 77, Everton 56
South Harrison 61, Marceline 30
Sparta 79, Ava 49
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 83, Hogan Prep Academy Charter 37
STEAM Academy 70, Gateway Science Charter 28
Ste. Genevieve 69, Hayti 57
Stockton 62, Buffalo 56
Tarkio with Fairfax 63, Mound City 48
Van Buren 107, Ellington 29
Van-Far 55, Community 11
Washburn Rural (Topeka, KS) 60, Barstow 26
Webb City 76, Northeast (Kansas City) 54
Wellington-Napoleon 73, Lexington 58
West Platte 58, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 39
Westminster Christian Academy 59, Whitfield 44
Wheaton 52, Purdy 42
Willard 86, Marshfield 60
William Chrisman 50, Platte County 47
Willow Springs 70, Alton 42