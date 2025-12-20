High School

Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

See every Missouri high school boys basketball final score from December 19

Fort Osage was defeated by Ruskin on Friday night with a final score of 66-77.
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Arcadia Valley 62, Saxony Lutheran 44

Bevier 48, Tri-County 34

Bismarck 64, Meadow Heights 48

Blair Oaks 67, Rolla 56

Bolivar 68, Aurora 33

Braymer 63, Mercer 42

California 54, Eldon 46

Central (Kansas City) 63, Southeast 60

Central (Park Hills) 65, St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 42

Centralia 54, Chillicothe 47

Charleston 70, Kennett 56

Clarkton 79, North Pemiscot 14

Clayton 93, Lutheran South 84

Clinton 46, Reeds Spring 45

Crest Ridge 67, Osceola 45

Cuba 72, Linn 49

De Smet Jesuit 69, Christian Brothers College 49

Drexel 65, Montrose 20

East Prairie 69, Oak Ridge 34

Eugene 73, St. Elizabeth 55

Forsyth 55, East Newton 47

Ft. Zumwalt South 68, Washington 47

Gainesville 77, Summersville 28

Galena 97, Hurley 28

Gallatin 62, Trenton 29

Gloria Deo Academy 78, Exeter 49

Grain Valley 64, Truman 47

Grandview (Hillsboro) 66, Marquand-Zion 57

Hallsville 49, Harrisburg 34

Hartville 67, Liberty (Mountain View) 45

Holden 47, Ballard 36

Jackson 65, Festus 45

Kearney 64, Smithville 43

King City 62, St. Joseph Christian 38

Lafayette County 67, Lone Jack 51

Lee's Summit 88, Nixa 81

Liberty 55, Liberty North 49

Licking 40, Laquey 16

Lockwood 67, Verona 42

Mansfield 69, Mountain Grove 51

Maysville 73, Putnam County 50

McCluer North 63, Maplewood-Richmond Hts. 25

McKinley Classical Leadership 59, Hazelwood Central 58

Mid-Buchanan 90, Lawson 40

Montgomery County 91, Wellsville-Middletown 11

Neelyville 54, Bakersfield 38

Nevada 54, Harrisonville 50

New Franklin 46, Meadville 29

Northland Christian 71, Heartland (Belton) Sr. 18

Novinger 49, Bucklin with Macon County 40

Ozark 79, Branson 72

Park Hill 62, Lee's Summit West 52

Parkview 60, Hillcrest 19

Pembroke Hill 60, Winnetonka 57

Polo 76, Milan 44

Puxico 59, Thayer 46

Raymore-Peculiar 77, Blue Springs 59

Republic 50, Blue Valley West (Overland Park, KS) 45

Rockhurst 57, Blue Valley (Stillwell, KS) 37

Ruskin 77, Fort Osage 66

Salem 58, Camdenton 55

Savannah 55, Central (St. Joseph) 54

Schuyler County 64, Paris with Faith Walk 46

Scott City 77, Central (New Madrid County) 49

Sheldon 77, Everton 56

South Harrison 61, Marceline 30

Sparta 79, Ava 49

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 83, Hogan Prep Academy Charter 37

STEAM Academy 70, Gateway Science Charter 28

Ste. Genevieve 69, Hayti 57

Stockton 62, Buffalo 56

Tarkio with Fairfax 63, Mound City 48

Van Buren 107, Ellington 29

Van-Far 55, Community 11

Washburn Rural (Topeka, KS) 60, Barstow 26

Webb City 76, Northeast (Kansas City) 54

Wellington-Napoleon 73, Lexington 58

West Platte 58, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 39

Westminster Christian Academy 59, Whitfield 44

Wheaton 52, Purdy 42

Willard 86, Marshfield 60

William Chrisman 50, Platte County 47

Willow Springs 70, Alton 42

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

