Missouri high school Class 1-3 defensive linemen you should know entering 2025: vote for the best
Missouri's smaller high school classifications (Classes 1-3) are consistently producing formidable football talent, and the defensive line prospects in 2025 appear to be no exception.
A pair of seniors, defensive lineman Kade Carroll of Odessa and defensive end Jacob Miller of Penney, stand out among the small school ranks. Carroll, a Class 3 standout, is rated a three-star recruit by On3 and has attracted significant college interest. Miller, playing in Class 1, also holds a three-star rating from On3, Rivals, and 247Sports, and boasts multiple offers. They will both be standouts on their respective teams this year.
Check out the top returning Missouri large school defensive linemen (Class 4-6).
Beyond the rated prospects, the small school landscape is loaded with unsung stars hidden away in small towns all across the Show-Me State, such as state champions and first-team all-state selections Carson Luebbering (Class 3, Blair Oaks) and Bryler Ford (Class 1, Adrian). They're joined by other first-team all-state selections Jayden Holland (Monroe City) and Jonathan Darwent (Harrisburg).
As the 2025 season approaches, these defensive linemen will be key figures for their respective teams. Their play in the trenches will undoubtedly influence game outcomes and further shape their recruiting profiles. Which of these talented small school defensive linemen will have the most dominant season? Fans will have their chance to weigh in.
Cast your vote in the poll below to determine who you think will be the top small school defensive lineman in Missouri entering the 2025 season. Voting will conclude on Thursday, July 14, at 11:59 p.m. Central. Be sure to share your choice on socials!
Please note that the list below isn't an official ranking, as the players are listed in alphabetical order.
Missouri High School Defensive Linemen to Know
Aiden Allen, DL, sr., Jefferson (Festus)
- Class 2 all-district
Clayton Archambault, DE, sr., Cole Camp
- Class 1 all-district
Ty Atkins, DE, jr., Chaffee
- Class 1 all-district
Roland Bai, DL, sr., KIPP KC Legacy
- Class 2 all-district
Cade Banks, DL, sr., Clinton
- Class 3 all-district
Grady Bentley, DE, sr., Diamond
- Class 2 all-district
Ben Bestgen, DL, sr., Tipton
- Class 1 all-district
Jake Bish, DL, sr., Linn
- Class 1 all-district
Quincy Brooks, DL, sr., Mid-Buchanan
- Class 2 all-district
Carter Burger, DL, sr., Scott City
- Class 2 all-district
Kane Caldwell, DL, soph., El Dorado Springs
- Class 2 all-district
Kade Carroll, DL, sr., Odessa
- Class 3 second-team all-state
- Class 3 all-district
Jermaine Caruthers, DL, sr., Caruthersville
- Class 2 all-district
Chris Castro, DL, jr., Butler
- Class 2 all-district
Jakarri Clark, DL, sr., Bowling Green
- Class 2 all-district
Austin Clifton, DL, sr., Clinton
- Class 3 all-district
Micah Daniels, DL, sr., Mark Twain
- Class 2 all-district
Jonathan Darwent, DL, sr., Harrisburg
- Class 1 first-team all-state
- Class 1 all-district
Eron Daugherty, DL, jr., Fair Grove
- Class 2 second-team all-state
- Class 2 all-district
Ryan Deakins, DL, sr., Father Tolton
- Class 2 all-district
Sam Duke, DE, sr., Tipton
- Class 1 all-district
Trent Eisenbeis, DL, jr., Crystal City
- Class 1 all-district
Jackson Fischer, DL, sr., Van-Far
- Class 1 all-district
Bryler Ford, DL, sr., Adrian
- Class 1 state champion
- Class 1 first-team all-state
Jason Greer, DL, sr., Linn
- Class 1 all-district
Taylor Greenlee, DL, jr., Herculaneum
- Class 3 all-district
Bode Griffin, DE, sr., East Buchanan
- Class 2 third-team all-state
- Class 2 all-district
Ryland Harris, DL, jr., Caruthersville
- Class 2 all-district
Tucker Henry, DL, sr., Lathrop
- Class 2 all-district
Jayden Holland, DL, sr., Monroe City
- Class 2 first-team all-state
- Class 2 all-district
Kace Holman, DE, sr., Macon
- Class 2 all-district
Cruz Ibarra, DL, jr., Pierce City
- Class 1 all-district
Troy Jefferson, DE, sr., Jefferson (Festus)
- Class 2 all-district
Kolton Klindworth, DE, jr., Fair Grove
- Class 2 all-district
Maddox Knepper, DL, jr., Fredericktown
- Class 3 all-district
Carson Luebbering, DL, sr., Blair Oaks
- Class 3 state champion
- Class 3 all-district
- Class 3 first-team all-state
Gage McPherson, DL, jr., Crystal City
- Class 1 all-district
Ledger Mignery, DE, sr., Mid-Buchanan
- Class 2 third-team all-state
- Class 2 all-district
Jacob Miller, DE, sr., Penney
- Class 1 first-team all-state
- Class 1 all-district
Conner Morris, DE, sr., Knob Noster
- Class 3 all-district
Oliver Nelson, DL, jr., Pembroke Hill
- Class 2 all-district
Ethan Niewald, DL, sr., St. Michael the Archangel
- Class 3 all-district
Hunter Nixdorf, DE, sr., Penney
- Class 1 all-district
Griffin Pass, DE, sr., Kelly
- Class 2 all-district
Luke Pezley, DL, soph., Hallsville
- Class 3 all-district
Phoenix Phillips, DL, sr., Maryville
- Class 3 all-district
Zain Pulliam, DL, sr., Penney
- Class 1 all-district
Malik Raizada, DE, sr., Pembroke Hill
- Class 2 all-district
Pacey Reading, DE, sr., Van-Far
- Class 1 all-district
Jace Renfro, DL, sr., Seneca
- Class 3 first-team all-state
Tucker Rhinehart, DL, sr., Grandview
- Class 2 all-district
Gavin Sapaugh, DE, sr., Salem
- Class 3 all-district
Cannon Scarbrough, DL, sr., Maryville
- Class 3 third-team all-state
- Class 3 all-district
Clayton Schuster, DE, sr., Boonville
- Class 3 third-team all-state
- Class 3 all-district
Easton Sharp, DL, sr., Van-Far
- Class 1 all-district
Henley Snow, DL, jr., Palmyra
- Class 2 all-district
Kegin Sperry, DL, sr., Hermann
- Class 2 all-district
Jarel Stone, DL, sr., University Academy
- Class 3 all-district
Paul Taylor, DE, sr., Ste. Genevieve
- Class 3 all-district
Colt Threlkeld, DL, jr., South Shelby
- Class 2 all-district
Evan Utterback, DE, sr., Van-Far
- Class 1 all-district
Isaac Walker, DE, sr., Grandview
- Class 2 all-district
Jude Wallace, DL, jr., Lafayette County
- Class 2 all-district
Zane West, DE, jr., Blair Oaks
- Class 3 all-district
Jaishon White, DE, sr., Chillicothe
- Class 3 all-district
Jakoby Wilson, DL, sr., Mt. Vernon
- Class 3 all-district
Madden Wolk, DE, sr., Ste. Genevieve
- Class 3 all-district
Jack Wooden, DL, jr., Hallsville
- Class 3 all-district