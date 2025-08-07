High School

Missouri high school Class 1-3 defensive linemen you should know entering 2025: vote for the best

From state champions to all-state, all-district and star-ranked recruits, check out the names to know along the small school defensive lines and cast your vote for who you think is the best player entering the 2025 Missouri high school football season.

Levi Payton

Carson Luebbering, of Blair Oaks, is a returning state champion senior defensive lineman who earned first-team all-state honors in 2024.
Carson Luebbering, of Blair Oaks, is a returning state champion senior defensive lineman who earned first-team all-state honors in 2024.

Missouri's smaller high school classifications (Classes 1-3) are consistently producing formidable football talent, and the defensive line prospects in 2025 appear to be no exception.

A pair of seniors, defensive lineman Kade Carroll of Odessa and defensive end Jacob Miller of Penney, stand out among the small school ranks. Carroll, a Class 3 standout, is rated a three-star recruit by On3 and has attracted significant college interest. Miller, playing in Class 1, also holds a three-star rating from On3, Rivals, and 247Sports, and boasts multiple offers. They will both be standouts on their respective teams this year.

Beyond the rated prospects, the small school landscape is loaded with unsung stars hidden away in small towns all across the Show-Me State, such as state champions and first-team all-state selections Carson Luebbering (Class 3, Blair Oaks) and Bryler Ford (Class 1, Adrian). They're joined by other first-team all-state selections Jayden Holland (Monroe City) and Jonathan Darwent (Harrisburg).

As the 2025 season approaches, these defensive linemen will be key figures for their respective teams. Their play in the trenches will undoubtedly influence game outcomes and further shape their recruiting profiles. Which of these talented small school defensive linemen will have the most dominant season? Fans will have their chance to weigh in.

Cast your vote in the poll below to determine who you think will be the top small school defensive lineman in Missouri entering the 2025 season. Voting will conclude on Thursday, July 14, at 11:59 p.m. Central. Be sure to share your choice on socials!

Please note that the list below isn't an official ranking, as the players are listed in alphabetical order.

Missouri High School Defensive Linemen to Know

Aiden Allen, DL, sr., Jefferson (Festus)

  • Class 2 all-district

Clayton Archambault, DE, sr., Cole Camp

  • Class 1 all-district

Ty Atkins, DE, jr., Chaffee

  • Class 1 all-district

Roland Bai, DL, sr., KIPP KC Legacy

  • Class 2 all-district

Cade Banks, DL, sr., Clinton

  • Class 3 all-district

Grady Bentley, DE, sr., Diamond

  • Class 2 all-district

Ben Bestgen, DL, sr., Tipton

  • Class 1 all-district

Jake Bish, DL, sr., Linn

  • Class 1 all-district

Quincy Brooks, DL, sr., Mid-Buchanan

  • Class 2 all-district

Carter Burger, DL, sr., Scott City

  • Class 2 all-district

Kane Caldwell, DL, soph., El Dorado Springs

  • Class 2 all-district

Kade Carroll, DL, sr., Odessa

  • Class 3 second-team all-state
  • Class 3 all-district

Jermaine Caruthers, DL, sr., Caruthersville

  • Class 2 all-district

Chris Castro, DL, jr., Butler

  • Class 2 all-district

Jakarri Clark, DL, sr., Bowling Green

  • Class 2 all-district

Austin Clifton, DL, sr., Clinton

  • Class 3 all-district

Micah Daniels, DL, sr., Mark Twain

  • Class 2 all-district

Jonathan Darwent, DL, sr., Harrisburg

  • Class 1 first-team all-state
  • Class 1 all-district

Eron Daugherty, DL, jr., Fair Grove

  • Class 2 second-team all-state
  • Class 2 all-district

Ryan Deakins, DL, sr., Father Tolton

  • Class 2 all-district

Sam Duke, DE, sr., Tipton

  • Class 1 all-district

Trent Eisenbeis, DL, jr., Crystal City

  • Class 1 all-district

Jackson Fischer, DL, sr., Van-Far

  • Class 1 all-district

Bryler Ford, DL, sr., Adrian

  • Class 1 state champion
  • Class 1 first-team all-state

Jason Greer, DL, sr., Linn

  • Class 1 all-district

Taylor Greenlee, DL, jr., Herculaneum

  • Class 3 all-district

Bode Griffin, DE, sr., East Buchanan

  • Class 2 third-team all-state
  • Class 2 all-district

Ryland Harris, DL, jr., Caruthersville

  • Class 2 all-district

Tucker Henry, DL, sr., Lathrop

  • Class 2 all-district

Jayden Holland, DL, sr., Monroe City

  • Class 2 first-team all-state
  • Class 2 all-district

Kace Holman, DE, sr., Macon

  • Class 2 all-district

Cruz Ibarra, DL, jr., Pierce City

  • Class 1 all-district

Troy Jefferson, DE, sr., Jefferson (Festus)

  • Class 2 all-district

Kolton Klindworth, DE, jr., Fair Grove

  • Class 2 all-district

Maddox Knepper, DL, jr., Fredericktown

  • Class 3 all-district

Carson Luebbering, DL, sr., Blair Oaks

  • Class 3 state champion
  • Class 3 all-district
  • Class 3 first-team all-state

Gage McPherson, DL, jr., Crystal City

  • Class 1 all-district

Ledger Mignery, DE, sr., Mid-Buchanan

  • Class 2 third-team all-state
  • Class 2 all-district

Jacob Miller, DE, sr., Penney

  • Class 1 first-team all-state
  • Class 1 all-district

Conner Morris, DE, sr., Knob Noster

  • Class 3 all-district

Oliver Nelson, DL, jr., Pembroke Hill

  • Class 2 all-district

Ethan Niewald, DL, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

  • Class 3 all-district

Hunter Nixdorf, DE, sr., Penney

  • Class 1 all-district

Griffin Pass, DE, sr., Kelly

  • Class 2 all-district

Luke Pezley, DL, soph., Hallsville

  • Class 3 all-district

Phoenix Phillips, DL, sr., Maryville

  • Class 3 all-district

Zain Pulliam, DL, sr., Penney

  • Class 1 all-district

Malik Raizada, DE, sr., Pembroke Hill

  • Class 2 all-district

Pacey Reading, DE, sr., Van-Far

  • Class 1 all-district

Jace Renfro, DL, sr., Seneca

  • Class 3 first-team all-state

Tucker Rhinehart, DL, sr., Grandview

  • Class 2 all-district

Gavin Sapaugh, DE, sr., Salem

  • Class 3 all-district

Cannon Scarbrough, DL, sr., Maryville

  • Class 3 third-team all-state
  • Class 3 all-district

Clayton Schuster, DE, sr., Boonville

  • Class 3 third-team all-state
  • Class 3 all-district

Easton Sharp, DL, sr., Van-Far

  • Class 1 all-district

Henley Snow, DL, jr., Palmyra

  • Class 2 all-district

Kegin Sperry, DL, sr., Hermann

  • Class 2 all-district

Jarel Stone, DL, sr., University Academy

  • Class 3 all-district

Paul Taylor, DE, sr., Ste. Genevieve

  • Class 3 all-district

Colt Threlkeld, DL, jr., South Shelby

  • Class 2 all-district

Evan Utterback, DE, sr., Van-Far

  • Class 1 all-district

Isaac Walker, DE, sr., Grandview

  • Class 2 all-district

Jude Wallace, DL, jr., Lafayette County

  • Class 2 all-district

Zane West, DE, jr., Blair Oaks

  • Class 3 all-district

Jaishon White, DE, sr., Chillicothe

  • Class 3 all-district

Jakoby Wilson, DL, sr., Mt. Vernon

  • Class 3 all-district

Madden Wolk, DE, sr., Ste. Genevieve

  • Class 3 all-district

Jack Wooden, DL, jr., Hallsville

  • Class 3 all-district

