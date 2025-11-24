Missouri High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 24, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs continue on Saturday, November 29, with 14 games in the State Semifinals.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on December 5.
CLASS 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Archie vs. Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Rock Port vs. Concordia - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Putnam County vs. Hayti - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Tipton vs. West Platte - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Monroe City vs. St. Pius X - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Blair Oaks vs. Liberty - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Lift for Life Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Seneca vs. St. Clair - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Kearney vs. Festus - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Hannibal vs. St. Mary's - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Kirkwood vs. Platte County - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
Carthage vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep - 11/29 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Lee's Summit vs. Jackson - 11/29 at 1:00 p.m.
Pattonville vs. Nixa - 11/29 at 1:00 p.m.