Missouri High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Putnam County (6-0)
2. Salisbury (6-0)
3. Lincoln (3-0)
4. Windsor (6-0)
5. Russellville (5-1)
6. Marionville (5-1)
7. Tipton (5-1)
8. North Platte (5-1)
9. Ash Grove (4-1)
10. Cole Camp (4-2)
11. Scotland County (4-2)
12. Gallatin (4-2)
13. Midway (3-3)
14. Marceline (3-3)
15. Adrian (3-3)
16. Charleston (4-2)
17. West Platte (3-3)
18. Crest Ridge (3-3)
19. Miller (3-3)
20. Hayti (2-3)
21. Fayette (3-3)
22. Polo (3-3)
23. Van-Far (3-3)
24. Harrisburg (2-4)
25. Pierce City (2-4)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Blair Oaks (6-0)
2. Mid-Buchanan (6-0)
3. North Callaway (5-1)
4. Springfield Catholic (6-0)
5. Monroe City (5-1)
6. Warsaw (6-0)
7. South Harrison (5-1)
8. Father Tolton (5-1)
9. Centralia (4-1)
10. Holden (5-1)
11. Caruthersville (5-1)
12. Brookfield (5-1)
13. Liberty (4-2)
14. Montgomery County (4-2)
15. Lawson (4-2)
16. Palmyra (4-2)
17. Forsyth (3-3)
18. Fair Grove (3-2)
19. Carrollton (4-1)
20. Macon (3-3)
21. Sarcoxie (4-2)
22. St. Vincent (3-3)
23. Ava (3-3)
24. St. Pius X (4-4)
25. Jefferson (4-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Seneca (6-0)
2. Valle Catholic (6-0)
3. Knob Noster (6-0)
4. Lift for Life Academy (4-2)
5. Ste. Genevieve (5-1)
6. Dexter (6-0)
7. Maryville (5-1)
8. Osage (5-1)
9. Mountain Grove (5-1)
10. Boonville (4-2)
11. University Academy Charter (5-1)
12. St. Francis Borgia (4-1)
13. Wright City (4-1)
14. Clever (4-1)
15. Central (4-2)
16. Hollister (4-2)
17. Cassville (3-3)
18. Richmond (4-1)
19. Clinton (4-2)
20. St. Clair (3-2)
21. St. Michael (3-3)
22. Scott City (4-2)
23. Kennett (3-3)
24. St. James (3-2)
25. Southern Boone (2-4)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Kearney (6-0)
2. Festus (5-0)
3. Nevada (5-1)
4. Orchard Farm (6-0)
5. Hannibal (5-1)
6. Savannah (6-0)
7. Jennings (6-0)
8. Mexico (4-1)
9. Odessa (5-1)
10. Monett (4-2)
11. Harrisonville (5-1)
12. Soldan International Studies (2-0)
13. Lincoln College Prep (3-1)
14. McDonald County (4-2)
15. Logan-Rogersville (4-1)
16. Lutheran North (3-1)
17. Hillsboro (4-2)
18. St. Mary's (3-2)
19. West Plains (4-2)
20. Smithville (4-2)
21. University City (1-1)
22. Sullivan (3-2)
23. Westminster Christian (4-2)
24. Carl Junction (4-2)
25. Warrenton (3-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Platte County (5-0)
2. Kirkwood (4-1)
3. Farmington (5-1)
4. Parkway West (6-0)
5. Eureka (5-1)
6. North Point (5-1)
7. Republic (5-1)
8. Neosho (5-1)
9. Carthage (5-1)
10. Rockwood Summit (5-1)
11. Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1)
12. Webb City (4-2)
13. Central (4-2)
14. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1)
15. Raytown (5-1)
16. Chaminade (3-1)
17. Rockhurst (4-1)
18. Fort Zumwalt South (4-1)
19. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (2-3)
20. Smith-Cotton (4-2)
21. Grain Valley (4-2)
22. Hazelwood East (3-1)
23. Fort Osage (3-3)
24. Branson (4-2)
25. Lebanon (3-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Jackson (6-0)
2. Christian Brothers (5-0)
3. Nixa (5-0)
4. St. Louis University (6-0)
5. Lafayette (6-0)
6. Helias (6-0)
7. St. Dominic (5-0)
8. Blue Springs South (6-0)
9. Liberty (6-0)
10. Troy-Buchanan (5-1)
11. North Kansas City (5-1)
12. Hickman (5-1)
13. Liberty (4-1)
14. Northwest (5-1)
15. Liberty North (4-2)
16. Lee's Summit North (4-2)
17. Seckman (4-2)
18. Central (4-2)
19. Blue Springs (4-2)
20. Pattonville (3-3)
21. Park Hill (3-3)
22. De Smet Jesuit (3-3)
23. Oakville (4-2)
24. Rock Bridge (3-3)
25. Howell (3-3)