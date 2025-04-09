Missouri high school football: Christian Brothers College releases 2025 schedule
Christian Brothers College will be traveling thousands of miles next season in order to try moving the football thousands of yards.
This week, CBC released its 2025 fall football schedule, and it’s a doozy.
After going 9-2 last season and taking second at state in Class 6, CBC kicks off the 2025 campaign with a Jamboree scrimmage at Francis Howell on Aug. 22. The regular season begins the following week with a road trip to Springfield, Ill., to take on Sacred Heart-Griffin – whom the Cadets hosted in last year’s season opener and beat 45-0.
Cardinal Ritter comes to town in Week 2 for a 6 p.m. showdown on Aug. 29, setting up a Week 3 trip to Chaminade College Prep on Sept. 12. They’ll host fellow Missouri power De Smet Jesuit on Sept. 19 before hosting Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) on Sept. 26. The Cadets hosted Lipscomb last season and won that game 37-23.
The final stretch of the regular season begins with a long road trip to Rabun Gap, Ga., where the Cadets will take on Rabun Gap-Nacoochee for a 7 p.m. showdown. Like CBC, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee is a Georgia power who went 11-2 last season and won the Division I state championship.
Returning home from that trip, the Cadets host Vianney on Oct. 10, then close out the regular season with road games at SLUH on Oct. 17 and St. Mary’s South Side on Oct. 24.
Perennial powers in Missouri Class 6, the Cadets have reached the Class 6 championship seven times since 2014, including five state championships.
CBC 2025-2026 varsity football schedule
Aug. 22 – Jamboree at Francis Howell, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 – at Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield, Ill.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Cardinal Ritter, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Chaminade College Prep, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 – De Smet Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Raburn Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Vianney, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at SLUH, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at St. Mary’s South Side, 6 p.m.
