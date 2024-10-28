Missouri high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 9 of the Missouri high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has new computer rankings for the state.
Christian Brothers sits atop the Class 6 rankings. Eureka, Kearney and Seneca lead the way in Class 5, Class 4 and Class 3, respectively.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive’s latest Missouri football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
8-MAN
1. Archie (10-0)
1.034 pts
2. Braymer (9-0)
0.929 pts
3. Bishop LeBlond (8-1)
0.900 pts
4. Worth County (7-0)
0.873 pts
5. Albany (10-0)
0.868 pts
6. Lockwood (8-1)
0.866 pts
7. West Nodaway (3-0)
0.848 pts
8. Appleton City (7-2)
0.803 pts
9. South Nodaway (7-1)
0.747 pts
10. Rock Port (9-1)
0.744 pts
CLASS 1
1. Marionville (9-0)
0.926 pts
2. St. Vincent (9-0)
0.912 pts
3. Adrian (8-1)
0.905 pts
4. Tipton (8-1)
0.761 pts
5. Ash Grove (7-2)
0.728 pts
6. Van-Far (7-2)
0.708 pts
7. Westran (7-2)
0.669 pts
8. Pierce City (6-3)
0.660 pts
9. Charleston (6-3)
0.617 pts
10. Penney (5-4)
0.581 pts
CLASS 2
1. Warsaw (9-0)
1.012 pts
2. Valle Catholic (8-1)
0.969 pts
3. Fair Grove (9-0)
0.907 pts
4. Lafayette County (8-1)
0.905 pts
5. Mid-Buchanan (9-0)
0.901 pts
6. Caruthersville (8-1)
0.858 pts
7. Pembroke Hill (10-0)
0.855 pts
8. Brookfield (9-0)
0.835 pts
9. Bowling Green (8-1)
0.832 pts
10. Liberty (12-2)
0.824 pts
CLASS 3
1. Seneca (9-0)
0.942 pts
2. Blair Oaks (8-1)
0.906 pts
3. Dexter (9-0)
0.893 pts
4. St. Francis Borgia (9-0)
0.873 pts
5. Strafford (8-1)
0.822 pts
6. Burroughs (7-2)
0.778 pts
7. Boonville (7-2)
0.712 pts
8. Mountain Grove (6-3)
0.705 pts
9. Maryville (5-4)
0.684 pts
10. Forsyth (5-4)
0.651 pts
CLASS 4
1. Kearney (9-0)
1.000 pts
2. Lutheran North (7-1)
0.955 pts
3. Warrenton (9-0)
0.952 pts
4. Festus (7-2)
0.870 pts
5. Kirksville (9-0)
0.863 pts
6. Pleasant Hill (7-2)
0.804 pts
7. Warrensburg (8-1)
0.791 pts
8. Parkway North (7-2)
0.781 pts
9. Perryville (9-1)
0.775 pts
10. Smithville (7-2)
0.774 pts
CLASS 5
1. Eureka (9-0)
1.036 pts
2. Fort Zumwalt North (9-0)
0.995 pts
3. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (7-1)
0.970 pts
4. Branson (9-0)
0.961 pts
5. MICDS (7-1)
0.921 pts
6. Lafayette (8-1)
0.911 pts
7. Central (8-1)
0.901 pts
8. Platte County (9-0)
0.875 pts
9. Helias (8-1)
0.866 pts
10. St. Pius X (8-1)
0.846 pts
CLASS 6
1. Christian Brothers (8-1)
1.003 pts
2. Nixa (9-0)
0.957 pts
3. DeSmet Jesuit (7-2)
0.957 pts
4. Lee’s Summit North (8-1)
0.955 pts
5. Seckman (9-0)
0.893 pts
6. Rock Bridge (8-1)
0.888 pts
7. Jackson (9-2)
0.883 pts
8. Blue Springs South (7-2)
0.871 pts
9. Troy-Buchanan (9-0)
0.837 pts
10. Lee’s Summit (7-2)
0.836 pts
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App