Missouri High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Marionville (3-0)
2. Putnam County (3-0)
3. Salisbury (3-0)
4. Scotland County (3-0)
5. Windsor (3-0)
6. Ash Grove (2-0)
7. Russellville (2-1)
8. West Platte (2-1)
9. Van-Far (2-1)
10. Cole Camp (2-1)
11. North Platte (2-1)
12. Lincoln (1-0)
13. Hayti (2-1)
14. Gallatin (2-1)
15. Charleston (2-1)
16. Tipton (2-1)
17. Harrisburg (2-1)
18. Westran (2-1)
19. Polo (2-1)
20. Marceline (1-2)
21. Cabool (1-2)
22. Fayette (1-2)
23. Adrian (1-2)
24. Midway (1-2)
25. Penney (1-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. North Callaway (3-0)
2. Blair Oaks (3-0)
3. Holden (3-0)
4. Mid-Buchanan (3-0)
5. Willow Springs (3-0)
6. Warsaw (3-0)
7. Lathrop (3-0)
8. Springfield Catholic (3-0)
9. Father Tolton (3-0)
10. Carrollton (3-0)
11. Brookfield (3-0)
12. El Dorado Springs (2-0)
13. Macon (2-1)
14. Centralia (2-0)
15. Liberty (2-1)
16. Caruthersville (3-0)
17. Lamar (2-1)
18. Kelly (2-1)
19. Houston (2-1)
20. South Harrison (2-1)
21. Monroe City (2-1)
22. Sarcoxie (2-1)
23. Jefferson (2-1)
24. South Callaway (2-1)
25. Fair Grove (2-1)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Valle Catholic (3-0)
2. Lift for Life Academy (2-1)
3. Seneca (3-0)
4. Ste. Genevieve (3-0)
5. Dexter (3-0)
6. Clever (3-0)
7. Central (3-0)
8. Eldon (3-0)
9. Boonville (2-1)
10. St. Francis Borgia (2-0)
11. Knob Noster (3-0)
12. Richmond (2-1)
13. St. Clair (2-1)
14. Scott City (2-1)
15. Hollister (2-1)
16. Maryville (2-1)
17. Center (2-1)
18. Mountain Grove (2-1)
19. Wright City (2-1)
20. Osage (2-1)
21. St. James (2-1)
22. Clinton (2-1)
23. Pembroke Hill (2-1)
24. University Academy Charter (2-1)
25. Potosi (1-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Harrisonville (3-0)
2. McDonald County (3-0)
3. Kearney (3-0)
4. Mexico (2-0)
5. Festus (2-0)
6. Affton (2-0)
7. Orchard Farm (3-0)
8. Savannah (3-0)
9. Carl Junction (3-0)
10. Hannibal (2-1)
11. Van Horn (3-0)
12. Lincoln College Prep (1-0)
13. Logan-Rogersville (2-0)
14. Nevada (2-1)
15. Jennings (3-0)
16. Odessa (2-1)
17. Warrenton (2-1)
18. Marshall (2-1)
19. Vianney (2-1)
20. Smithville (2-1)
21. West Plains (2-1)
22. Soldan International Studies (1-0)
23. Parkway North (1-1)
24. Monett (2-1)
25. Benton (2-1)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Rockwood Summit (3-0)
2. Platte County (3-0)
3. Farmington (3-0)
4. Parkway West (3-0)
5. Central (3-0)
6. Eureka (3-0)
7. Neosho (3-0)
8. Carthage (3-0)
9. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0)
10. Rockhurst (2-0)
11. Chaminade (2-0)
12. North Point (3-0)
13. Grain Valley (2-1)
14. Kirkwood (2-1)
15. Hazelwood East (2-0)
16. Webb City (2-1)
17. Republic (2-1)
18. Smith-Cotton (2-1)
19. Ladue Horton Watkins (2-1)
20. Winnetonka (2-1)
21. Rolla (2-1)
22. Fort Zumwalt North (2-1)
23. Raytown (2-1)
24. Jefferson City (2-1)
25. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (1-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Jackson (3-0)
2. Lafayette (3-0)
3. Liberty (Lake St. Louis) (3-0)
4. Lee’s Summit North (3-0)
5. Nixa (3-0)
6. St. Louis University (3-0)
7. Helias (3-0)
8. Christian Brothers (2-0)
9. Central (St. Joseph) (3-0)
10. North Kansas City (3-0)
11. Blue Springs South (3-0)
12. Blue Springs (3-0)
13. Liberty (Liberty) (3-0)
14. Park Hill (2-1)
15. St. Dominic (2-0)
16. Rock Bridge (2-1)
17. Seckman (2-1)
18. Troy-Buchanan (2-1)
19. Howell Central (1-1)
20. Hickman (2-1)
21. Northwest (2-1)
22. Oakville (2-1)
23. Ritenour (1-1)
24. Hazelwood Central (1-2)
25. Liberty North (1-2)