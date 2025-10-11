Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
Albany 58, Princeton 24
Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 70, Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 34
Archie 75, Jasper 14
Blair Oaks 76, Eldon 7
Blue Springs 35, Park Hill South 6
Blue Springs South 42, Liberty 3
Bolivar 28, Hillcrest 7
Boonville 27, Osage 20
Branson 35, Carl Junction 32
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 82, Schuyler County 42
Capital City 54, Smith-Cotton 7
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 13, Roosevelt 0
Carthage 30, Republic 28
Caruthersville 49, Hayti 40
Cassville 27, Nevada 20
Centralia 42, South Shelby 0
Christian Brothers 55, Vianney 0
Clever 35, Hollister 8
Clinton 20, Harrisonville 13
Cole Camp 21, Midway 20
Crest Ridge 44, Westran 14
Crystal City 52, Duchesne 6
De Smet Jesuit 56, Festus 28
DeSoto 26, Hillsboro 20
Dexter 57, Kennett 0
East Newton 47, Aurora 21
El Dorado Springs 27, Sherwood 13
Excelsior Springs 22, Grandview 7
Farmington 35, Central 21
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Fort Zumwalt South 6
Fort Zumwalt West 21, Troy-Buchanan 7
Gallatin 52, Milan 15
Glendale 42, Ozark 41
Grain Valley 63, Belton 25
Grandview 33, Jefferson 30
Hannibal 27, Moberly 0
Hazelwood East 44, McCluer North 0
Herculaneum 37, Bayless 20
Hickman 63, Camdenton 37
Holden 41, Richmond 20
Houston 44, Willow Springs 13
Howell 44, Timberland 24
Jackson 75, Sikeston 7
Joplin 31, Neosho 28
Kearney 57, Raytown South 0
Kelly 39, East Prairie 0
Kirkwood 49, Marquette 7
Knob Noster 41, Lafayette County 13
Ladue Horton Watkins 21, Rockwood Summit 16
Lafayette 35, Eureka 6
Lamar 27, Monett 24
Lawson 50, Plattsburg 20
Lebanon 36, Kickapoo 10
Lee's Summit North 27, Liberty North 20
Lee's Summit West 42, Staley 16
Liberty 55, Fort Zumwalt East 6
Liberty 64, Cabool 0
Lift for Life Academy 28, Father Tolton 21
Lindbergh 35, Fox 28
Logan-Rogersville 49, Marshfield 7
Macon 62, Highland 6
Marceline 21, Polo 8
Marionville 40, Sarcoxie 0
Marshall 53, Fulton 20
Maryville 37, Lutheran North 15
Mexico 14, Kirksville 0
MICDS 54, Lutheran South 21
Mid-Buchanan 56, North Platte 24
Miller 19, Skyline 14
Monroe City 44, Benton 6
Montgomery County 42, Bowling Green 6
Mountain Grove 30, Salem 6
Mt. Vernon 21, Parkview 7
New Madrid County Central 42, Malden 8
Nixa 55, Waynesville 14
North Callaway 56, Mark Twain 0
North Kansas City 41, Oak Park 27
North Point 27, Washington 21
Oakville 53, Mehlville 0
Odessa 26, Pleasant Hill 21
Orchard Farm 72, Principia 0
Palmyra 82, Clark County 30
Park Hill 42, Central 20
Parkway North 19, Parkway West 14
Pattonville 43, Hazelwood Central 6
Platte County 63, Truman 0
Portageville 53, Doniphan 21
Potosi 27, Pacific 20
Rock Bridge 64, Battle 0
Rockhurst 36, Aquinas 35
Ruskin 45, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 28
Russellville 44, Harrisburg 28
St. Charles West 21, Winfield 20
St. Clair 42, Hermann 14
St. Dominic 38, Rolla 7
St. Louis University 27, Chaminade 10
St. Michael 31, University Academy Charter 7
St. Pius X 56, Miller Career Academy 6
St. Vincent 13, Cuba 0
Ste. Genevieve 56, Fredericktown 13
Salisbury 65, Louisiana 14
Savannah 35, Chillicothe 0
Scott City 49, Charleston 6
Seckman 49, Parkway South 0
Seneca 35, McDonald County 20
Smithville 24, Pittsburg 14
Southern Boone 27, Hallsville 12
Springfield Catholic 49, Buffalo 21
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 52, Diamond 14
Strafford 42, Forsyth 26
Sullivan 10, St. James 0
Sumner Academy 44, Northeast 21
Thayer 30, Ava 14
Tipton 77, Linn 8
Union 35, Owensville 0
Van Horn 35, Summit Christian Academy 32
Warsaw 48, Butler 0
Warrensburg 56, Center 0
Warrenton 40, St. Charles 20
Webb City 55, Willard 0
West Plains 41, Poplar Bluff 12
West Platte 50, East Buchanan 7
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 72, Stanberry 0
Wright City 55, Van-Far 26