Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Missouri high school football

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Albany 58, Princeton 24

Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 70, Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 34

Archie 75, Jasper 14

Blair Oaks 76, Eldon 7

Blue Springs 35, Park Hill South 6

Blue Springs South 42, Liberty 3

Bolivar 28, Hillcrest 7

Boonville 27, Osage 20

Branson 35, Carl Junction 32

Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 82, Schuyler County 42

Capital City 54, Smith-Cotton 7

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 13, Roosevelt 0

Carthage 30, Republic 28

Caruthersville 49, Hayti 40

Cassville 27, Nevada 20

Centralia 42, South Shelby 0

Christian Brothers 55, Vianney 0

Clever 35, Hollister 8

Clinton 20, Harrisonville 13

Cole Camp 21, Midway 20

Crest Ridge 44, Westran 14

Crystal City 52, Duchesne 6

De Smet Jesuit 56, Festus 28

DeSoto 26, Hillsboro 20

Dexter 57, Kennett 0

East Newton 47, Aurora 21

El Dorado Springs 27, Sherwood 13

Excelsior Springs 22, Grandview 7

Farmington 35, Central 21

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Fort Zumwalt South 6

Fort Zumwalt West 21, Troy-Buchanan 7

Gallatin 52, Milan 15

Glendale 42, Ozark 41

Grain Valley 63, Belton 25

Grandview 33, Jefferson 30

Hannibal 27, Moberly 0

Hazelwood East 44, McCluer North 0

Herculaneum 37, Bayless 20

Hickman 63, Camdenton 37

Holden 41, Richmond 20

Houston 44, Willow Springs 13

Howell 44, Timberland 24

Jackson 75, Sikeston 7

Joplin 31, Neosho 28

Kearney 57, Raytown South 0

Kelly 39, East Prairie 0

Kirkwood 49, Marquette 7

Knob Noster 41, Lafayette County 13

Ladue Horton Watkins 21, Rockwood Summit 16

Lafayette 35, Eureka 6

Lamar 27, Monett 24

Lawson 50, Plattsburg 20

Lebanon 36, Kickapoo 10

Lee's Summit North 27, Liberty North 20

Lee's Summit West 42, Staley 16

Liberty 55, Fort Zumwalt East 6

Liberty 64, Cabool 0

Lift for Life Academy 28, Father Tolton 21

Lindbergh 35, Fox 28

Logan-Rogersville 49, Marshfield 7

Macon 62, Highland 6

Marceline 21, Polo 8

Marionville 40, Sarcoxie 0

Marshall 53, Fulton 20

Maryville 37, Lutheran North 15

Mexico 14, Kirksville 0

MICDS 54, Lutheran South 21

Mid-Buchanan 56, North Platte 24

Miller 19, Skyline 14

Monroe City 44, Benton 6

Montgomery County 42, Bowling Green 6

Mountain Grove 30, Salem 6

Mt. Vernon 21, Parkview 7

New Madrid County Central 42, Malden 8

Nixa 55, Waynesville 14

North Callaway 56, Mark Twain 0

North Kansas City 41, Oak Park 27

North Point 27, Washington 21

Oakville 53, Mehlville 0

Odessa 26, Pleasant Hill 21

Orchard Farm 72, Principia 0

Palmyra 82, Clark County 30

Park Hill 42, Central 20

Parkway North 19, Parkway West 14

Pattonville 43, Hazelwood Central 6

Platte County 63, Truman 0

Portageville 53, Doniphan 21

Potosi 27, Pacific 20

Rock Bridge 64, Battle 0

Rockhurst 36, Aquinas 35

Ruskin 45, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 28

Russellville 44, Harrisburg 28

St. Charles West 21, Winfield 20

St. Clair 42, Hermann 14

St. Dominic 38, Rolla 7

St. Louis University 27, Chaminade 10

St. Michael 31, University Academy Charter 7

St. Pius X 56, Miller Career Academy 6

St. Vincent 13, Cuba 0

Ste. Genevieve 56, Fredericktown 13

Salisbury 65, Louisiana 14

Savannah 35, Chillicothe 0

Scott City 49, Charleston 6

Seckman 49, Parkway South 0

Seneca 35, McDonald County 20

Smithville 24, Pittsburg 14

Southern Boone 27, Hallsville 12

Springfield Catholic 49, Buffalo 21

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 52, Diamond 14

Strafford 42, Forsyth 26

Sullivan 10, St. James 0

Sumner Academy 44, Northeast 21

Thayer 30, Ava 14

Tipton 77, Linn 8

Union 35, Owensville 0

Van Horn 35, Summit Christian Academy 32

Warsaw 48, Butler 0

Warrensburg 56, Center 0

Warrenton 40, St. Charles 20

Webb City 55, Willard 0

West Plains 41, Poplar Bluff 12

West Platte 50, East Buchanan 7

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 72, Stanberry 0

Wright City 55, Van-Far 26

