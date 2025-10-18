Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 44, El Dorado Springs 13
Ava 56, Cabool 7
Belton 48, Truman 34
Blair Oaks 56, Hallsville 0
Blue Springs South 35, Blue Springs 7
Branson 35, Logan-Rogersville 28
Brookfield 52, Milan 14
Buffalo 15, Reeds Spring 14
Butler 26, Windsor 12
California 36, Eldon 28
Cameron 42, Benton 26
Capital City 49, Camdenton 28
Carl Junction 44, Bolivar 7
Caruthersville 48, Portageville 14
Carthage 28, Webb City 14
Cassville 48, Monett 46
Central 17, Lift for Life Academy 16
Central 22, Dexter 21
Central 49, Excelsior Springs 14
Centralia 44, Palmyra 8
Chaminade 42, Hillsboro 7
Charleston 41, East Prairie 14
Christian Brothers 37, St. Louis University 0
Clark County 32, Westran 20
Cole Camp 35, Versailles 0
Cuba 48, Bayless 20
Doniphan 21, Granite City 13
East Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 34
Father Tolton 49, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0
Festus 41, Farmington 36
Forsyth 58, Fair Grove 34
Fort Osage 41, Grain Valley 34
Fort Zumwalt North 43, North Point 0
Fort Zumwalt West 30, Timberland 7
Fredericktown 39, Windsor 22
Glendale 43, Lebanon 42
Hannibal 51, Marshall 6
Harrisonville 28, Oak Grove 7
Helias 47, Smith-Cotton 7
Herculaneum 16, Perryville 13
Hollister 60, Springfield Catholic 31
Holden 35, Carrollton 6
Holt 52, St. Charles West 50
Howell 42, Howell Central 17
Jackson 65, Miller Career Academy 6
Jefferson City 48, Battle 40
Joplin 49, Willard 8
Kearney 54, Winnetonka 7
Kelly 13, Lutheran of St. Charles 6
Kickapoo 52, Waynesville 7
Kirksville 49, Fulton 19
Kirkwood 49, Ladue Horton Watkins 10
Lafayette 32, Maysville/Winston Co-op 14
Lafayette 54, Lindbergh 14
Lafayette County 44, Lexington 20
Lamar 42, Aurora 20
Lawson 35, North Platte 22
Lee's Summit 28, Staley 25
Lee's Summit North 20, Lee's Summit West 17
Liberty 36, Salem 0
Liberty 42, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Liberty 49, Oak Park 14
Liberty North 21, Rockhurst 12
Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 14, Sherwood 6
Louisiana 49, Mark Twain 14
Lutheran South 49, Confluence Prep Academy 6
Macon 21, South Shelby 0
Marceline 46, Trenton 10
Mid-Buchanan 62, Penney 0
Missouri Military Academy 33, Pleasant Hope 22
Moberly 28, Mexico 21
Monroe City 68, Highland 0
Montgomery County 26, Wright City 20
Mountain Grove 46, Houston 13
Mt. Vernon 28, Nevada 24
Nixa 57, Ozark 7
North Callaway 50, Van-Far 8
North County 24, St. Clair 14
Northeast 15, Southeast 8
Oakville 48, Webster Groves 7
Odessa 21, Chillicothe 7
Osage 21, Southern Boone 0
Pacific 42, Hermann 14
Park Hill 21, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Parkview 26, Hillcrest 8
Parkway North 35, Fox 12
Parkway South 11, Mehlville 0
Platte County 70, Ruskin 6
Pleasant Hill 49, Center 12
Poplar Bluff 34, Kennett 8
Potosi 40, DeSoto 14
Principia 68, Priory 33
Republic 42, Neosho 14
Richmond 24, Knob Noster 14
Ritenour 42, McCluer North 0
Rockwood Summit 36, Marquette 0
Sarcoxie 42, Diamond 14
Savannah 42, Maryville 6
Seckman 52, Hazelwood West 12
Seneca 56, East Newton 7
Sikeston 38, New Madrid County Central 18
Smithville 77, Grandview 0
Soldan International Studies 29, Madison 6
South Callaway 58, Linn 14
South Harrison 39, Polo 8
St. Mary's 23, Althoff Catholic 0
Ste. Genevieve 55, Jefferson 14
Strafford 17, Clever 12
Sullivan 55, Owensville 10
Summit Christian Academy 31, Pembroke Hill 10
Thayer 69, Willow Springs 0
Troy-Buchanan 73, Howell North 6
Union 28, St. James 20
University City 80, Affton 0
Valle Catholic 56, Bowling Green 6
Warsaw 39, Midway 9
Warrensburg 28, Clinton 21
West Platte 39, Lathrop 14
Westminster Christian 42, Duchesne 6
Winfield 20, St. Charles 7