Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Fort Osage vs Ruskin / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 44, El Dorado Springs 13

Ava 56, Cabool 7

Belton 48, Truman 34

Blair Oaks 56, Hallsville 0

Blue Springs South 35, Blue Springs 7

Branson 35, Logan-Rogersville 28

Brookfield 52, Milan 14

Buffalo 15, Reeds Spring 14

Butler 26, Windsor 12

California 36, Eldon 28

Cameron 42, Benton 26

Capital City 49, Camdenton 28

Carl Junction 44, Bolivar 7

Caruthersville 48, Portageville 14

Carthage 28, Webb City 14

Cassville 48, Monett 46

Central 17, Lift for Life Academy 16

Central 22, Dexter 21

Central 49, Excelsior Springs 14

Centralia 44, Palmyra 8

Chaminade 42, Hillsboro 7

Charleston 41, East Prairie 14

Christian Brothers 37, St. Louis University 0

Clark County 32, Westran 20

Cole Camp 35, Versailles 0

Cuba 48, Bayless 20

Doniphan 21, Granite City 13

East Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 34

Father Tolton 49, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0

Festus 41, Farmington 36

Forsyth 58, Fair Grove 34

Fort Osage 41, Grain Valley 34

Fort Zumwalt North 43, North Point 0

Fort Zumwalt West 30, Timberland 7

Fredericktown 39, Windsor 22

Glendale 43, Lebanon 42

Hannibal 51, Marshall 6

Harrisonville 28, Oak Grove 7

Helias 47, Smith-Cotton 7

Herculaneum 16, Perryville 13

Hollister 60, Springfield Catholic 31

Holden 35, Carrollton 6

Holt 52, St. Charles West 50

Howell 42, Howell Central 17

Jackson 65, Miller Career Academy 6

Jefferson City 48, Battle 40

Joplin 49, Willard 8

Kearney 54, Winnetonka 7

Kelly 13, Lutheran of St. Charles 6

Kickapoo 52, Waynesville 7

Kirksville 49, Fulton 19

Kirkwood 49, Ladue Horton Watkins 10

Lafayette 32, Maysville/Winston Co-op 14

Lafayette 54, Lindbergh 14

Lafayette County 44, Lexington 20

Lamar 42, Aurora 20

Lawson 35, North Platte 22

Lee's Summit 28, Staley 25

Lee's Summit North 20, Lee's Summit West 17

Liberty 36, Salem 0

Liberty 42, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Liberty 49, Oak Park 14

Liberty North 21, Rockhurst 12

Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 14, Sherwood 6

Louisiana 49, Mark Twain 14

Lutheran South 49, Confluence Prep Academy 6

Macon 21, South Shelby 0

Marceline 46, Trenton 10

Mid-Buchanan 62, Penney 0

Missouri Military Academy 33, Pleasant Hope 22

Moberly 28, Mexico 21

Monroe City 68, Highland 0

Montgomery County 26, Wright City 20

Mountain Grove 46, Houston 13

Mt. Vernon 28, Nevada 24

Nixa 57, Ozark 7

North Callaway 50, Van-Far 8

North County 24, St. Clair 14

Northeast 15, Southeast 8

Oakville 48, Webster Groves 7

Odessa 21, Chillicothe 7

Osage 21, Southern Boone 0

Pacific 42, Hermann 14

Park Hill 21, Raymore-Peculiar 0

Parkview 26, Hillcrest 8

Parkway North 35, Fox 12

Parkway South 11, Mehlville 0

Platte County 70, Ruskin 6

Pleasant Hill 49, Center 12

Poplar Bluff 34, Kennett 8

Potosi 40, DeSoto 14

Principia 68, Priory 33

Republic 42, Neosho 14

Richmond 24, Knob Noster 14

Ritenour 42, McCluer North 0

Rockwood Summit 36, Marquette 0

Sarcoxie 42, Diamond 14

Savannah 42, Maryville 6

Seckman 52, Hazelwood West 12

Seneca 56, East Newton 7

Sikeston 38, New Madrid County Central 18

Smithville 77, Grandview 0

Soldan International Studies 29, Madison 6

South Callaway 58, Linn 14

South Harrison 39, Polo 8

St. Mary's 23, Althoff Catholic 0

Ste. Genevieve 55, Jefferson 14

Strafford 17, Clever 12

Sullivan 55, Owensville 10

Summit Christian Academy 31, Pembroke Hill 10

Thayer 69, Willow Springs 0

Troy-Buchanan 73, Howell North 6

Union 28, St. James 20

University City 80, Affton 0

Valle Catholic 56, Bowling Green 6

Warsaw 39, Midway 9

Warrensburg 28, Clinton 21

West Platte 39, Lathrop 14

Westminster Christian 42, Duchesne 6

Winfield 20, St. Charles 7

