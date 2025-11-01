Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 31, 2025
Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Albany 76, Stanberry 54
Ava 50, Fair Grove 30
Blue Springs 24, Rock Bridge 7
Boonville 56, Center 14
Butler 14, Sarcoxie 7
Camdenton 28, Jefferson City 26
Cameron 66, Trenton 13
Capital City 49, Hillcrest 0
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 78, McCluer 0
Carl Junction 35, Bolivar 14
Carrollton 36, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7
Central 44, Mehlville 0
Centralia 56, Versailles 12
Chaminade 56, Riverview Gardens 6
Chillicothe 19, Lafayette 14
Clever 48, Pleasant Hope 0
Clinton 27, Oak Grove 7
De Smet Jesuit 63, Marquette 17
DeSoto 6, North County 21
Drexel 56, Rich Hill 18
East Newton 21, Hollister 12
Father Tolton 38, North Callaway 6
Fayette 28, Westran 26
Forsyth 56, Houston 35
Fort Zumwalt West 49, Howell Central 14
Fox 49, Poplar Bluff 14
Glendale 57, Waynesville 14
Greenfield 92, New Heights Christian Academy 72
Hallsville 35, Eldon 27
Harrisonville 14, Pleasant Hill 21
Hazelwood West 28, Howell North 7
Hermann 32, Cuba 20
Herculaneum 36, Burroughs 21
Highland 42, Milan 7
Hillsboro 35, Sikeston 21
Holden 56, Diamond 0
Holt 50, Brentwood/Clayton 0
Jennings 13, Confluence Prep Academy 0
King City/Union Star Co-op 62, Princeton/Mercer Co-op 32
Lafayette County 51, Hogan Prep Charter 8
Lawson 56, East Buchanan 20
Liberty North 55, Oak Park 14
Lincoln 56, Osceola 26
Logan-Rogersville 29, Marshfield 7
Lutheran North 36, McCluer North 0
Mexico 28, Kirksville 21
Miller 46, Cabool 0
Moberly 45, California 15
Monett 36, McDonald County 28
Mound City 52, North Andrew 8
Mt. Vernon 38, Aurora 14
Neosho 42, Branson 20
Nevada 13, Southeast 0
New Madrid County Central 46, Jefferson 22
North Point 40, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Oakville 19, Lindbergh 17
Orchard Farm 62, St. Charles 3
Orrick 32, Northland Christian 14
Ozark 27, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Palmyra 69, Clark County 18
Pembroke Hill 47, Central 6
Penney 42, Maysville/Winston Co-op 27
Perryville 39, Windsor 14
Pierce City 38, Ash Grove 26
Pleasant Hill 21, Harrisonville 14
Polo 46, Midway 36
Portageville 61, Malden 0
Potosi 63, Doniphan 31
Raytown South 24, Lincoln College Prep 13
Republic 62, Willard 14
Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway South 0
Rolla 35, Washington 14
Salem 20, Buffalo 14
Schuyler County 26, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 24
Scott City 35, Kennett 34
Sherwood 36, Crest Ridge 28
Skyline 63, Linn 18
South Callaway 14, Warsaw 7
South Harrison 41, Lathrop 0
Southern Boone 28, Fulton 14
Springfield Catholic 41, Willow Springs 7
St. Clair 46, Owensville 7
St. Charles West 43, Winfield 8
St. Michael 38, University Academy Charter 0
St. Paul Lutheran 61, Slater 30
St. Pius X 59, Winnetonka 0
St. Pius X 64, East Prairie 0
St. Vincent 36, Kelly 0
Staley 56, Central 13
Ste. Genevieve 13, Normandy 0
Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op 48, DeKalb 32
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 29, El Dorado Springs 6
Sullivan 48, Bayless 0
Sweet Springs 56, Santa Fe 28
Tarkio 44, South Nodaway 36
Timberland 37, Fort Zumwalt East 3
Union 43, Affton 0
University City 46, Lutheran of St. Charles 0
Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 13
Warrenton 30, Marshall 27
Webb City 52, Parkview 21
Webster Groves 41, Miller Career Academy 14