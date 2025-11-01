High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Missouri high school playoff football

Ben Dagg

Fort Osage vs Ruskin
Fort Osage vs Ruskin / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 31, 2025

Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Albany 76, Stanberry 54

Ava 50, Fair Grove 30

Blue Springs 24, Rock Bridge 7

Boonville 56, Center 14

Butler 14, Sarcoxie 7

Camdenton 28, Jefferson City 26

Cameron 66, Trenton 13

Capital City 49, Hillcrest 0

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 78, McCluer 0

Carl Junction 35, Bolivar 14

Carrollton 36, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7

Central 44, Mehlville 0

Centralia 56, Versailles 12

Chaminade 56, Riverview Gardens 6

Chillicothe 19, Lafayette 14

Clever 48, Pleasant Hope 0

Clinton 27, Oak Grove 7

De Smet Jesuit 63, Marquette 17

DeSoto 6, North County 21

Drexel 56, Rich Hill 18

East Newton 21, Hollister 12

Father Tolton 38, North Callaway 6

Fayette 28, Westran 26

Forsyth 56, Houston 35

Fort Zumwalt West 49, Howell Central 14

Fox 49, Poplar Bluff 14

Glendale 57, Waynesville 14

Greenfield 92, New Heights Christian Academy 72

Hallsville 35, Eldon 27

Harrisonville 14, Pleasant Hill 21

Hazelwood West 28, Howell North 7

Hermann 32, Cuba 20

Herculaneum 36, Burroughs 21

Highland 42, Milan 7

Hillsboro 35, Sikeston 21

Holden 56, Diamond 0

Holt 50, Brentwood/Clayton 0

Jennings 13, Confluence Prep Academy 0

King City/Union Star Co-op 62, Princeton/Mercer Co-op 32

Lafayette County 51, Hogan Prep Charter 8

Lawson 56, East Buchanan 20

Liberty North 55, Oak Park 14

Lincoln 56, Osceola 26

Logan-Rogersville 29, Marshfield 7

Lutheran North 36, McCluer North 0

Mexico 28, Kirksville 21

Miller 46, Cabool 0

Moberly 45, California 15

Monett 36, McDonald County 28

Mound City 52, North Andrew 8

Mt. Vernon 38, Aurora 14

Neosho 42, Branson 20

Nevada 13, Southeast 0

New Madrid County Central 46, Jefferson 22

North Point 40, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Oakville 19, Lindbergh 17

Orchard Farm 62, St. Charles 3

Orrick 32, Northland Christian 14

Ozark 27, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Palmyra 69, Clark County 18

Pembroke Hill 47, Central 6

Penney 42, Maysville/Winston Co-op 27

Perryville 39, Windsor 14

Pierce City 38, Ash Grove 26

Pleasant Hill 21, Harrisonville 14

Polo 46, Midway 36

Portageville 61, Malden 0

Potosi 63, Doniphan 31

Raytown South 24, Lincoln College Prep 13

Republic 62, Willard 14

Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway South 0

Rolla 35, Washington 14

Salem 20, Buffalo 14

Schuyler County 26, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 24

Scott City 35, Kennett 34

Sherwood 36, Crest Ridge 28

Skyline 63, Linn 18

South Callaway 14, Warsaw 7

South Harrison 41, Lathrop 0

Southern Boone 28, Fulton 14

Springfield Catholic 41, Willow Springs 7

St. Clair 46, Owensville 7

St. Charles West 43, Winfield 8

St. Michael 38, University Academy Charter 0

St. Paul Lutheran 61, Slater 30

St. Pius X 59, Winnetonka 0

St. Pius X 64, East Prairie 0

St. Vincent 36, Kelly 0

Staley 56, Central 13

Ste. Genevieve 13, Normandy 0

Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op 48, DeKalb 32

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 29, El Dorado Springs 6

Sullivan 48, Bayless 0

Sweet Springs 56, Santa Fe 28

Tarkio 44, South Nodaway 36

Timberland 37, Fort Zumwalt East 3

Union 43, Affton 0

University City 46, Lutheran of St. Charles 0

Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 13

Warrenton 30, Marshall 27

Webb City 52, Parkview 21

Webster Groves 41, Miller Career Academy 14

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Missouri