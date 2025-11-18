Missouri High School Football: MSHSAA Quarterfinal Matchups and Predictions for All Classes
Missouri’s state football tournament pushes into its final stretch this week as quarterfinal play arrives for Classes 1 through 6 and 8-man. A spot in the final four is on the line Friday and Saturday with eight teams left in each bracket.
The path to St. Joseph is starting to take shape. MSHSAA will crown champions Dec. 4-6 at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western, and several programs are beginning to look like clear title threats. Others have emerged as bracket busters after pulling off surprise runs into the holiday week.
Each matchup brings its own storyline. Some feature heavy favorites trying to finish the job. Others pair rivals with recent history or showcase underdogs that have already knocked off ranked opponents.
We broke down every quarterfinal across all classes and offered predictions for each one. There are plenty of chalk picks, but there are also a few upset calls that could shake up the road to St. Joe. Check out the full breakdown to see which teams we believe will survive this week and move one step closer to a state championship.
MSHSAA Quarterfinal Matchups and Predictions
8-MAN
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Archie (10-1) at Lockwood/Golden City (11-0)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Lockwood/Golden City def. Liberal/Bronaugh 69-16; Archie def. Appleton City/Ballard/Montrose 60-36
Predicted Winner: Lockwood/Golden City
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Worth County/Northeast Nodaway (10-1) at North Shelby/Marion County (9-2)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Worth County/Northeast Nodaway def. King City/Union Star 48-12; North Shelby/Marion County def. Knox County 72-32
Predicted Winner: Worth County/Northeast Nodaway
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Wellington-Napoleon (9-2) at Concordia (8-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Concordia def. Northwest (Hughesville)/Otterville 31-6; Wellington-Napoleon def. Hardin-Central/Norborne 44-30
Predicted Winner: Wellington-Napoleon
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: Rock Port (11-0) at St. Joseph Christian (6-5)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Rock Port def. West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 58-40; St. Joseph Central def. Bishop LeBlond 54-38
Predicted Winner: Rock Port
CLASS 1
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Hayti (6-5) at Van-Far (7-4)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Hayti def. Portageville 38-13; Van-Far def. Grandview (Hillsboro) 22-18
Predicted Winner: Hayti
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Putnam County (11-0) at Salisbury (11-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last Game: Putnam County def. South Shelby 56-0; Salisbury def. Harrisburg 50-0
Predicted Winner: Salisbury
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Tipton (10-1) at Thayer (10-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Tipton def. Russellville 53-18; Thayer def. Marionville 42-21
Predicted Winner: Tipton
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: West Platte (8-3) at Adrian (8-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: West Platte def. North Platte 40-30; Adrian def. Windsor 41-20
Predicted Winner: Adrian
CLASS 2
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Montgomery County (9-2) at St. Pius X (Festus) (7-5)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Montgomery County def. Bowling Green 42-6; St. Pius X def. Caruthersville 28-14
Predicted Winner: Montgomery County
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Mid-Buchanan (11-0) at Monroe City (10-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Mid-Buchanan def. Cameron 42-28; Monroe City def. Brookfield 62-22
Predicted Winner: Mid-Buchanan
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Lamar (8-3) at Liberty (Mountain View) (9-2)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Lamar def. Holden 43-23; Liberty def. Forsyth 55-7
Predicted Winner: Lamar
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: Summit Christian Academy (5-6) at Blair Oaks (11-0)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Summit Christian Academy def. Carrollton 41-14; Blair Oaks def. Centralia 19-8
Predicted Winner: Blair Oaks
CLASS 3
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Lift for Life Academy Charter (8-4) vs. Dexter (10-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday (at Mehlville High School)
Last Game: Lift for Life def. Valle Catholic 48-34; Dexter def. Potosi 33-12
Predicted Winner: Lift for Life Academy
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Maryville (9-2) vs. St. Michael the Archangel (9-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday (at Lee’s Summit North High School)
Last Game: Maryville def. Richmond 34-0; St. Michael the Archangel def. Boonville 46-35
Predicted Winner: Maryville
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Osage (9-2) at St. Clair (9-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Osage def. Moberly 28-7; St. Clair def. St. Francis Borgia 26-19
Predicted Winner: Osage
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: Seneca (10-1) at Mountain Grove (10-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Seneca def. Cassville 47-14; Mountain Grove def. Clever 28-21
Predicted Winner: Seneca
CLASS 4
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Festus (9-2) at Sullivan (9-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Festus def. North County 42-24; Sullivan def. Vianney 29-28
Predicted Winner: Festus
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Kearney (11-0) at Warrensburg (8-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Kearney def. Savannah 24-0; Warrensburg def. Nevada 28-25
Predicted Winner: Kearney
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Parkway North (10-1) at St. Mary’s South Side (8-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Last Game: Parkway North def. Orchard Farm 17-14; St. Mary’s South Side def. Lutheran North 35-14
Predicted Winner: St. Mary’s South Side
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: West Plains (9-2) at Hannibal (9-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last Game: West Plains def. Carl Junction 36-6; Hannibal def. Odessa 27-13
Predicted Winner: Hannibal
CLASS 5
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Kirkwood (9-1) at Farmington (9-2)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Kirkwood def. Eureka 21-10; Farmington def. Cape Girardeau Central 21-0
Predicted Winner: Kirkwood
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Platte County (11-0) at Grain Valley (8-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last Game: Platte County def. Rockhurst 29-22; Grain Valley def. Raytown 49-28
Predicted Winner: Platte County
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Fort Zumwalt North (10-1) at Cardinal Ritter College Prep (8-3)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: Fort Zumwalt North def. Parkway West 21-20; Cardinal Ritter def. Ladue Horton Watkins 36-3
Predicted Winner: Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: Carthage (10-1) at Capital City (8-4)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday (Jefferson City)
Last Game: Carthage def. Republic 31-14; Capital City def. Lebanon 46-25
Predicted Winner: Carthage
CLASS 6
Quarterfinal 1
The Matchup: Christian Brothers College (CBC) (11-0) at Jackson (11-0)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last Game: CBC def. Lafayette (Wildwood) 77-62; Jackson def. Northwest (Cedar Hill) 70-7
Predicted Winner: Jackson
Quarterfinal 2
The Matchup: Liberty (10-1) at Lee’s Summit (7-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last Game: Liberty def. Liberty North 45-31; Lee’s Summit def. North Kansas City 42-21
Predicted Winner: Liberty
Quarterfinal 3
The Matchup: Pattonville (6-5) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-3)
When: noon Saturday
Last Game: Pattonville def. Ritenour 27-20; Fort Zumwalt West def. Troy Buchanan 34-31
Predicted Winner: Fort Zumwalt West
Quarterfinal 4
The Matchup: Helias Catholic (11-0) at Nixa (11-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last Game: Helias Catholic def. Blue Springs 26-21; Nixa def. Joplin 42-28
Predicted Winner: Nixa