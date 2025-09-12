Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 12, 2025
There are 174 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Cardinal Ritter College Prep takes on Christian Brothers.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 12, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 35 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Liberty North vs Lee's Summit West. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 43 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Eureka vs Hazelwood Central. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 42 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, including Nevada vs Seneca. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 46 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Dexter vs New Madrid County. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 46 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Palmyra vs Macon. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 24 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 24 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard
