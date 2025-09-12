High School

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 12, 2025

Get MSHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season continues September 12

Ben Dagg

Platte County lines up against Chisman.
Platte County lines up against Chisman. / RaDel Hinckley

There are 174 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.

This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Cardinal Ritter College Prep takes on Christian Brothers.

Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 12, 2025

MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 35 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by  Liberty North vs Lee's Summit West. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 43 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Eureka vs Hazelwood Central. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 42 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, including Nevada vs Seneca. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 46 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Dexter vs New Madrid County. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High school Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 46 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025, highlighted by Palmyra vs Macon. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 24 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 24 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 12, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 8 man scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Missouri