Missouri high school hockey player dies from injury following shooting in St. Louis
Colin Brown, a junior hockey player at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police announced the random victim of a shooting along Interstate 55 is now a homicide victim. Brown was shot on Sunday while coming home from a hockey game.
The Brown family shared a statement with KMOV-TV as well as a photo from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Brown’s organs were donated Wednesday.
“We just hope this silver lining from this senseless tragedy is that gives someone else the chance at life,” the statement said. “Colin was a helper and who wanted to be a doctor. So in a small way his “gifts of life” allow him to be the healer he was destined to be.”
SLMPD announced homicide detectives have received new video, near the interstate, that's being reviewed.
KMOV interviewed Lily Paniucki, a recent graduate of Respond Right EMS Academy in St. Peters. She was one of the people who stopped to help Brown, who was sitting in the passenger side of his dad’s car when a stray bullet hit him.
Paniucki told the TV station she saw Brown’s dad applying pressure to the wound on Colin’s neck, but said she couldn’t find a pulse and started CPR.
CBC posted a statement, announcing the death of the hockey player.
“As our community grieves together, our prayers, support, and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time. Colin joined our brotherhood this fall, transferring to CBC from his previous high school in O’Fallon, IL. He was a talented and dedicated student who was enrolled in Honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May Colin’s soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”
Wednesday's hockey game between CBC and Kirkwood was called off after Brown's death was announced.
The hockey community from youth teams to NHL paid tribute to Brown in the days since the shooting and in the aftermath of the announcement of his death.
The St. Louis Blues coaching staff wore buttons with No. 72 on it, symbolizing Brown’s number playing club hockey for the Affton Americans. The Blues announced they will celebrate Colin’s life with a pre-game moment on Saturday vs. Philadelphia and proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit Colin’s family
St. Dominic High School hockey changed its social media profile photo to the No. 3, which Brown wore for CBC. Fort Zumwalt East held a moment of silence for Brown before its game on Nov. 25.