Missouri judge to decide fate of high school basketball star Tayshaun "Rue" Wells
The high school basketball career of a Missouri prep star lies in the hands of the Missouri court system.
Speaking to a Clay County circuit court on Wednesday, Tayshaun "Rue" Wells described bullying and poor living conditions as reasons for transferring from Springfield Central to Liberty High School — a Kansas City suburb — at the start of the school year.
Those conditions, he argues, drove him to leave home and move in with the family of a close summer teammate.
But the Missouri State High School Activities Association's board of directors didn't see it that way.
After weighing his request for months, MSHSAA's board of directors denied Wells' request earlier this month, effectively ruling him ineligible to play and slamming the door on his high school basketball career.
Wells' new guardianship — headed by Mortimer family patriarch Steve Mortimer — quickly filed suit and requested a temporary restraining order against MSHSAA in an effort to block the ruling and allow Wells to play his final season.
A Clay County circuit judge heard arguments on Wednesday and is expected to rule on Wells' eligibility by 1 p.m. CT Friday.
Wells helped lead Springfield Central to a 25-7 record and the Missouri Class 6 playoff last season. He paced the Bulldogs with 14 points in a Class 6 quarterfinal loss to Cardinal Ritter.
Liberty (2-1) opened its season with wins over Park Hill South (61-47) and Kearney (59-44) before suffering its first loss to Parkway South (62-57) on Dec. 14. Springfield Central began its season 2-3.