Missouri natives key Notre Dame’s game-tying drive in Orange Bowl’s CFP Semifinal
After putting together one of the best high school careers of any running back in Missouri state history at Hannibal (Mo.), Notre Dame freshman running back Aneyas Williams is already making his mark in college football history.
In the third quarter of Thursday’s Capital One Orange Bowl at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a College Football Playoff Semifinal against Penn State, Williams hauled in a perfect over-the-shoulder pass from quarterback Riley Leonard for 36 yards with 12:39 left in the third and followed with a 15-yard run on the next play to set up first down at the Penn State 4. Leonard scored two plays later to tie it at 10.
The drive was a big one for Great Bend and the state of Missouri. Fighting Irish starting sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love, a St. Louis native and former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year who attended Christian Brothers Academy, began the momentum-shifting drive with consecutive runs of six, nine and nine yards to set up Williams’ big plays.
After 7,504 combined yards at Hannibal (4,255 rushing, 3,249 receiving) and 155 total touchdowns, Willaims has taken a bit of Love’s path as a freshman at Notre Dame.
The 4-star recruit has seen limited, but valuable time in all 13 games so far, racking up 203 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 106 yards receiving.
He scored his first career touchdown on a 19-yard run against Stanford on Oct. 19. His biggest game, however, came against Army when he rushed three times for 62 yards, breaking a career-high 58-yard touchdown run in the process.
Love, the team’s starting running back, has proven a vital piece for Notre Dame who has progressively shown improvement during his time with the Irish.