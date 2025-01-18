Missourians selected to lead Team USA vs. World at USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit
USA Basketball has tabbed a pair of Missouri coaches and one Missouri player to help lead Team USA against Team World at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.
The five-on-five event, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 12 inside Moda Center in Portland, Ore., will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on Peacock.
Incarnate Word head coach Dan Rolfes has been named head coach of the USA women’s team, where he’ll lead reigning Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Jordan Speiser (Lutheran St. Charles), who will be making her USA Basketball debut.
The men’s team, meanwhile, will be headed by Chaminade College Prep’s Frank Bennett.
Rolfes and Bennett both have previous experience with USA Basketball.
Rolfes was head coach of the the 2023 USA Women U16 team that won AmeriCup gold. He currently leads Incarnate Word, ranked No. 10 nationally by High School on SI, who has won a national high school record 141 consecutive games entering Monday’s highly anticipated game against No. 8 Etiwanda at the Army National Guard Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
The Lady Knights are currently 10-0 this season.
Bennett has led Chaminade Prep to an 8-4 mark this season. He also serves as an assistant coach for the 2025 USA Men’s U16 National Team and has served as an assistant for USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in both 2023 and 2024.
One of the most dominant players in Missouri for years, Speiser committed to Kansas State after being named all-conference, all-state and winning Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year honors last season.
She averaged 22.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a junior and chose Kansas State over, amongst others, Iowa.
Through 13 games this season, Speiser is averaging 21 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and one steal per game.