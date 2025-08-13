Moves like Jagger: Seneca's Wilson talks about his commitment to OU
Jagger Wilson wouldn’t be the first person to put Seneca, Missouri, on the map. But he could be the next.
Growing up in a small town that heavily favors the Oklahoma Sooners, with parents who are also big Sooners fans, Wilson couldn’t help but pull for the crimson and cream himself. He no doubt dreamed at times of putting on their uniform one day and hearing the name Jagger Wilson, Oklahoma Sooner.
Turning Heads on the Mound
For Wilson, a multisport athlete who excels in football and baseball at Seneca, that dream just got a lot closer to reality. Listed at 6-foot, 168 pounds, (up from the 5-10, 160 he was rostered at last season) there isn’t a lot to see of the lanky lad when he walks to the mound, but Sooners brass got their eyes full when his right arm went to work at one of their camps.
Consistently locating a fastball that reached 91 mph with sharp secondary offerings, Sooners brass quickly bought in. Wilson secured the offer he’d been hoping they’d extend, and on Monday, he happily committed to OU.
Of course, Oklahoma wasn’t the only offer he had. But Wilson’s relationship with coach Skip Johnson seemingly sealed the deal.
“I had a few other schools on my list but ultimately the timing of the offer and the interaction I had with the OU coaches at the camp made my decision easy,” Wilson told High School on SI. “OU was one of my top schools I wanted to play for, so it was a no brainer to commit to them."
Record-Breaking Athlete
“My family has been OU fans forever and I really like that Coach Johnson is the pitching coach,” Wilson said. “I think he will make a big impact in my pitching future.”
Wilson isn't just a pitcher at Seneca. He wears a bunch of hats on the diamond and gridiron. While his future in baseball seems to be focused on the mound, he's a true two-way prospect.
A unanimous two-time all-conference baseball and all-district selection as a freshman and sophomore and a second-team all-state selection as a sophomore (he’s also academic all-state in the classroom), Wilson is likely only scratching the surface of his true potential.
In just two seasons, he’s already set a number of school records on the diamond - mostly with his legs. And by the time he’s done, some may be so far out of reach that nobody will ever touch them.
The speedster set Seneca’s season record for runs scored with 48 as a sophomore. He also broke a long-standing record for triples in a season with seven - a record held by longtime Indians head coach Chris Yust.
With five triples as a freshman, he now holds the career record for triples at Seneca with 12 - a mark previously held by another Seneca legend, Scott Elbert, who was a first-round pick (17th overall) of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2004 MLB Draft out of Seneca High School. A southpaw, Elbert went on to pitch a handful of years in the big leagues with the Dodgers and briefly shared time with the San Diego Padres before injuries cut his career short.
Local Legacy of Mentors
Wilson, who has worked with Elbert once in the past, said he draws inspiration from Elbert’s story but credited much of his success to his father and another local former professional pitcher - Joplin native Roger Doman.
A longtime athletic trainer in Southwest Missouri, Doman was a fourth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays out of Joplin High School in 1991 and went on to pitch for eight seasons in pro ball - reaching Triple-A with the Blue Jays in 1997 and again with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1998 before calling it a career.
Though his father is the rock he leans on and his training buddy, much of the work they do together stems from the lessons learned from working with Doman a couple of times a year for the past three years.
“When I first started pitching, I worked with Roger Doman,” Wilson said. “He is a big mechanics guy and former pitcher, so we only worked on basic mechanics to start. Over the years, we would add in new pitches and techniques.
“My dad works with me the most,” he added, “and we have always stuck to Roger’s style.”
New Day, New Goals
Hailing from a prideful map-dot town revered for its championship athletics (not to mention the popular casinos that deck the outskirts), it’s big news any time someone goes Division I. But when that someone says they’re going to OU, the news spreads quickly.
While nobody can truly say where Jagger Wilson’s career will wind up, in two years he will point his car at Norman, Oklahoma, and head toward his future. For now, he can put that behind him and focus on what’s in front of him. Today, football beckons, and he’s got to scramble to practice.
But every day, he’s setting new goals.
“I would love for our team to win districts again and keep competing and getting better every year,” Jagger said. “I have set goals for myself every year and met them. So the next two years for me is to just keep improving on mechanics, getting bigger, and reaching my velo goals of 94-95 is top of my list.”
He won’t be Seneca’s first big thing, but Jagger Wilson's got the makings of its next big thing.
All 168 pounds of him.