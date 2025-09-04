No. 4 LSN Head Coach Jason Rogers Resigns Amid Suspension After New Violations Surface
Jason Rogers resigned Tuesday as head football coach at Lee’s Summit North while serving a three-game, school-imposed suspension, ending a tenure overshadowed by offseason controversy, parent complaints and questions about the involvement of a former NFL player in the program.
Lee’s Summit R-7 Principal Dr. Tim Collins confirmed the resignation in a letter to families obtained by High School on SI. Collins wrote that after the district self-reported MSHSAA violations related to out-of-season contact days earlier this month, “additional violations have occurred, specifically a few students participating in practices without fully completing their physicals or the registration process.”
“At LSN, we believe all of our programs must meet high standards of compliance and care for students,” Collins wrote. “Today the district accepted the resignation of Head Coach Jason Rogers, effective immediately.” He added that assistant coach Deron Washington will continue serving as interim head coach to provide “consistency and stability” for the program.
Washington prepped at Raymore-Peculiar, played collegiately at Division II Pittsburg State, and spent time as a player with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
Complaints surface in the offseason
An article released by Link2Lee'sSummit on August 18, penned by Cody Thorn, brought to the surface additional allegations that had not been previously mentioned. High School on SI submitted a FOIA request and received many of the same documents cited in the Link2Lee'sSummit article.
Concerns about the program surfaced as far back as February, when parents alerted district leaders that offensive linemen were being asked to pay $40 a week for workouts run by Donald Stephenson, a former Kansas City Chiefs lineman. Parents said they were given Stephenson’s Cash App and PayPal accounts for payment and raised questions about whether players were being required to attend the sessions.
A concerned parent initially emailed Rogers about their concerns regarding the $40-week payments, calling them "highly suspect" and asking for "more transparency" from LSN, per copies of the email obtained by High School on SI through Missouri's Sunshine Law.
Lee's Summit North Athletic Director Mike McGuirk, who was copied in the email, responded to the parent later that morning, saying Rogers had been away from work all week and he wasn't sure when he'd be back, but added, "I will look into all of this and get back to you, as I am unaware of any new coach, an OL camp or
kids being charged. Once I am able to gather all of the information, I will get back to you."
Rogers responded to the parent through email on March 3 and said, "I am aware of the sessions that you are speaking and they are not "camps". Coach Stephenson is holding
these sessions on his personal time and has asked that all OL players be there as much as they can. I
have heard him mention several times that money is not the goal, he is more concerned with growing
that group.
"I can assure you that Coach Stephenson is one of the best that there is in the KC Metro, and he is
invested in helping our boys get better," he added.
The parent raised additional concerns in an email on July 30 with McGuirk, and he responded that same day and arranged a phone call to "clarify" things with the parent.
Stephenson, who was listed by the district as a volunteer assistant coach, remained around the program even after the complaints. Parents questioned whether he had completed the necessary volunteer paperwork, though the district later said background checks are closed records and not subject to release under the state’s Sunshine Law.
By July, concerns grew when players received text messages from a contact saved as “Coach Don,” which is Donald Stephenson, referencing weekly weigh-ins and “punishment” for those who missed weight goals. Parents also told the school that some workouts had shifted to a facility in Grain Valley, owned by Rogers, as well as other off-site locations, raising questions about whether the program was trying to avoid restrictions on contact days.
Stephenson also reminded players to bring their money. Repeatedly.
The suspension and MSHSAA’s response
In early August, Rogers and an assistant coach were suspended after the school self-reported that the program held too many practices. During that suspension, some parents alleged that players still met with coaches off campus, receiving jerseys away from school grounds.
When asked if it was investigating the school’s violations, MSHSAA Director of Communications Andrew Kauffman told High School on SI: “We accepted Lee’s Summit North’s self-report and accepted the school’s actions in response to the violation.”
After new information surfaced about workouts at Rogers’ Grain Valley facility and players being charged to practice, MSHSAA again gave no indication it was investigating further. “None of the information in your email has been officially reported to MSHSAA,” Kauffman wrote. “I’d encourage you to look at our board policy on reported violations on pages 142-143 in our MSHSAA Handbook. You are welcome to file an official report.”
Without an official report, it appeared MSHSAA was prepared to let the school’s handling of the matter stand.
What’s next
Rogers’ resignation comes less than a year after he guided Lee’s Summit North to the Class 6 state championship game. The district has not elaborated beyond Collins’ statement on the physicals and registration violations that preceded his departure.
Stephenson remains connected to the program as a volunteer assistant, and the school has not announced any action regarding his role. Washington has been serving as interim coach during Rogers’ suspension.
The Lee's Summit North Broncos began their 2025 season in Week 1 with a 24-13 victory over Raymore-Peculiar. They are scheduled to play Staley in Week 2 and are ranked No. 4 in the state in High School on SI's latest Top 25 Missouri High School Football Rankings.