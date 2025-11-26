NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 13
We have a new member of the profitable club! After Peter Dewey posted a strong 12-2 record for +3.93 units in Week 12, he got his season-to-date record back to the positive. He joins Clare Brennan, Matt Verderame, and Conor Orr as the group of panelists sitting with a profit after picking the winner of every game through the first 12 weeks.
It's time to move on to Week 13, which includes Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday! Let's take a look at everyone's picks for this week's slate of games.
Week 12 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 10-4 (-0.06 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 11-3 (+1.48 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 10-4 (+1.10 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 10-4 (+0.8 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 10-4 (+1.39 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 11-3 (+1.48 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 10-4 (+1.41 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 12-2 (+3.93 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 117-60-1 (+0.57 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 116-61-1 (-2.06 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 105-82-1 (-15.21 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 120-57-1 (+16.22 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 112-65-1 (-5.96 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 123-54-1 (+8.74 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 104-73-1 (-13.67 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 117-61-1 (+0.64 units)
NFL Week 13 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Packers (+120) vs. Lions (-142)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Chiefs (-185) vs. Cowboys (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Bengals (+280) vs. Ravens (-355)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Bears (+270) vs. Eagles (-340)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
49ers (-245) vs. Browns (+200)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Jaguars (-285) vs. Titans (+230)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Texans (+180) vs. Colts (-218)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Saints (+215) vs. Dolphins (-265)
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Dolphins
Falcons (-148) vs. Jets (+124)
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Cardinals (+120) vs. Buccaneers (-142)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Cardinals
Rams (-700) vs. Panthers (+500)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Vikings (+5000 vs. Seahawks (-700)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Bills (-185) vs. Steelers (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Raiders (+425) vs. Chargers (-575)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Broncos (-290) vs. Commanders (+235)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Giants (+320) vs. Patriots (-410)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
