SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 13

SI Staff

The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. / Sports Illustrated

We have a new member of the profitable club! After Peter Dewey posted a strong 12-2 record for +3.93 units in Week 12, he got his season-to-date record back to the positive. He joins Clare Brennan, Matt Verderame, and Conor Orr as the group of panelists sitting with a profit after picking the winner of every game through the first 12 weeks.

It's time to move on to Week 13, which includes Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday! Let's take a look at everyone's picks for this week's slate of games.

Week 12 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 13 Picks

NFL Week 13 Picks
NFL Week 13 Picks / Sports Illustrated

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers (+120) vs. Lions (-142)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Chiefs (-185) vs. Cowboys (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Bengals (+280) vs. Ravens (-355)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Bears (+270) vs. Eagles (-340)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

49ers (-245) vs. Browns (+200)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Jaguars (-285) vs. Titans (+230)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Texans (+180) vs. Colts (-218)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Saints (+215) vs. Dolphins (-265)

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Dolphins

Falcons (-148) vs. Jets (+124)

  • Clare Brennan: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Cardinals (+120) vs. Buccaneers (-142)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Cardinals

Rams (-700) vs. Panthers (+500)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Vikings (+5000 vs. Seahawks (-700)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Bills (-185) vs. Steelers (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Raiders (+425) vs. Chargers (-575)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Broncos (-290) vs. Commanders (+235)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Giants (+320) vs. Patriots (-410)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

Home/Betting