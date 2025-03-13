Principia vs. KIPP KC Legacy: Live scoring, updates, preview for MSHSAA Class 3 boys basketball state championship
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Principia and KIPP KC Legacy will meet in the MSHSAA Class 3 boys basketball state championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Both teams are seeking their first state title.
Principia’s high-scoring offense will be tested against KIPP KC Legacy’s stingy defense. The Panthers will aim to maintain their offensive pace, while the Gators will need to find ways to keep up offensively.
Team overviews
Principia Panthers (30-1): The Panthers have dominated this season, averaging 74.3 points per game while allowing just 46.3. Their only loss came against Westminster Christian Academy, a team currently in the Class 5 quarterfinals.
KIPP KC Legacy Gators (18-9): The Gators had a challenging start but have won eight straight since early February. They average 58.8 points per game and allow 48.3.
Path to the championship
Principia: The Panthers won the Class 3 District 5 tournament with lopsided victories over Valley Park and Whitfield. They then defeated Palmyra, Montgomery County and Woodland to reach the championship.
KIPP KC Legacy: The Gators won the District 14 title with wins over University Academy Center and Ewing Marion Kauffman. They then beat Warsaw, East Buchanan and Thayer to earn their spot in the final.
