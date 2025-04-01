Top 25 Missouri high school baseball rankings (4/1/2025)
The winter high school sports season is in the rearview mirror in Missouri, so let's turn our attention to spring.
Baseball is picking up steam in Missouri, so it's time for High School On SI's first Top 25 of the season.
1. Francis Howell (7-0)
Howell is the best team in the state right now. Their elite pitching is a real separating factor. Saint Louis commit Eli Skidmore is off to a great start this season.
2. Willard (8-0)
Willard is the team to beat in SWMO thanks to a high-octane offense that has put up plenty of runs in the early season. Matthew Angel is a complete infielder and talented hitter.
3. Vianney (7-0)
Vianney has been winning in dominant fashion this season. This is a complete team and one that has a chance to win Class 5. Junior Logan DeClue leads the team with nine hits and eight RBIs through seven games.
4. Staley (8-0)
Staley is clicking on all cylinders early. They have proven to be the best team in Kansas City up until this point. Freshman Krue Patrcick is a young pitcher to know moving forward.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (7-1)
Fort Zumwalt West entered the season with a lot of expectations. They’ve been very good to this point. One of the top teams in Class 6 early in the process.
6. Nixa (9-1)
A traditional power out of SWMO, Nixa is off to a hot start. This team has a host of multi-sport athletes such as Adam McKnight making a difference.
7. Rock Bridge (5-2)
Rock Bridge is the standard in Columbia. They’ve traveled early in the season and are playing tough competition. At 5-2, this is one of the best large schools in Missouri.
8. Glendale (4-1)
Glendale has been solid through the early part of the season, boasting a talented roster with depth and great pitching. Their defense has been the difference to this point.
9. Summit (4-1)
Summit’s pitching has been elite early in the season. Through five games they’ve only allowed three runs. The Falcons are a team that will only continue to get better as this season goes on.
10. Lee's Summit (4-4)
A highly touted team entering this season, the Titans are off to a .500 start. As a group they have the talent to gel, gain chemistry and make a run during the playoffs.
11. Liberty (6-1)
Liberty has been one of the surprises of this early season. Wins vs. Kearney, Lee’s Summit West, Lee’s Summit and Grain Valley are impressive with a big game vs. Staley on the horizon.
12. Blue Springs South (5-1)
Blue Springs South has an exciting team. They’ll appear in the Troy Classic this week and look to continue stacking wins.
13. Eureka (3-1)
Eureka is a well-rounded team that can do everything. Craig Ringe has been their top hitter through seven games. Indiana commit Jaxson Joggerst is their ace on the mound.
14. Festus (4-3)
Festus will catch their stride soon and become one of the best teams in all of Class 5. Jackson Smith is one of the most versatile prospects in the state. He’s their top pitcher and hitter.
15. Blair Oaks (5-2)
Blair Oaks has a chance to win Class 4 when it’s all said and done. They’re well coached and very good situationally with a few key wins under their belt.
16. Platte County (4-1)
Platte County has done an excellent job of establishing themselves early in the season. At 4-1, this is a team with the DNA to make a championship run.
17. MICDS (3-1)
MICDS has all the parts needed to compete for a state championship: senior leadership, pitching, hitting and coaching. At 3-1, it’s a strong start for the Rams.
18. Kirkwood (5-0)
Kirkwood has shown results with dominating wins to this point. Owen Nesslage is their ace on the mound. He’s someone who will be key during a playoff run.
19. Lafayette (3-2)
Lafayette has the talent to compete. There’s no question they’re one of the most talented Class 6 schools in St. Louis. The Lancers are led by Renn Fiss, who has pitched 10 scoreless innings.
20. Liberty North (5-2)
Liberty North is a capable team that will play a difficult schedule out of Kansas City. Expect them to be a factor down the road.
21. SLUH (6-1)
SLUH has earned a spot on the list thanks to a high-powered offense. Jack Friedman and Alex Rose lead the team with eight RBIs apiece.
22. Duchense (6-2)
Duchesne is one of the best small schools in St. Louis. Cayden Wolfe is their top player to this point in the season. He has seven hits for nine RBIs and eight runs.
23. Benton (4-3)
Benton entered the season with high expectations as a Class 4 contender out of the west. It has been an up-and-down start, but they still project highly.
24. CBC (4-2)
The Cadets are a strong program each season, and this year is no different. Corde Gage is a young prospect on the rise who has speed.
25. Ozark (6-2)
Ozark is a program to watch in SWMO, boasting a strong balance of pitching and hitting. This team has all the pieces to compete on the big stage.