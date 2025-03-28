High School On SI's Missouri postseason girls basketball awards
With the Missouri high school basketball season completed, it's time to announce end-of-season awards.
High School On SI in Missouri started with the postseason boys basketball awards, and now it's the girls' turn.
These are based on performance with a heavy emphasis on postseason production.
That in addition to overall team impact and growth from the start of the season until now.
Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Addison Bjorn (Park Hill South)
Bjorn was the best player in the state this season. Park Hill South went 26-0 during the regular season with her leading the way. The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 21.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while leading the way with her talent on the defensive end. A special prospect who has garnered the attention of many programs nationally, her impact directly leads to wins in Missouri’s largest classification. Looking to next season, Bjorn is someone who could repeat as this award's winner. She's an established talent who has only scratched the surface of her full potential.
Missouri Girls Basketball Coach of the Year
Dan Rolfes (Incarnate Word)
Rolfes is not one short of accolades. This past season might’ve been his most impressive to date considering the challenges and perseverance it required. His heart attack during the 2024 state semifinal put a lot into perspective. It was felt across the state from players, to parents, fans and everyone in between. Sports is something that brings everyone together. With the obvious uncertainty following his recovery, Rolfes chose to hit the court and continue making an impact. He made a point to continue positively impacting his players and the basketball community as a whole. In the end Rolfes completed the season with yet another state championship. He’s the obvious and deserving winner of this award.
Missouri Girls Basketball Freshman of the Year
Jordyn Haywood (MICDS)
Jordan Haywood ran away with this award considering her entire body of work. Her freshman season at MICDS is one of the best this decade. Her averages of 21.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game look like that of a veteran all-state player. In her first varsity season, she led the Rams to state, setting a foundation to build upon over the next three seasons. Haywood is a special talent who can run the show and play multiple positions as a 6-foot-1 Swiss Army knife.
Missouri Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Peyton Hill (Incarnate Word)
Part of being an elite defender is setting the tone and being an enforcer. Hill did both. Her ability to guard the ball while creating deflections and everything in between was impressive. Her quick hands show up during games. Statistically, she had 84 steals and 32 blocks. As a senior she took her game to another level. Defense has always been the calling card for Hill, but this season displayed her continued growth on that end of the court. It’s what separates her from most in the senior class. She's a shutdown defender who changed games with her instincts and athleticism.