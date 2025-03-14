Top 25 Missouri high school boys basketball rankings (3/14/2025)
New teams have entered the rankings since last week's Top 25 Missouri boys basketball rankings. This edition only includes teams still in the playoff race.
1. Oak Park (28-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park has a challenge coming up in Blue Springs South. Their final three games won’t be easy. Winning 31 games and a state championship would solidify themselves as one of the best teams this decade.
2. Vashon (24-2)
Previous Rank: 2
The Wolverines are set to face Mexico on their route to Mizzou Arena. This is a matchup both programs have been used to over the past few seasons. Terron Garrett has been playing extremely well as of late.
3. Principia (31-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Principia won Class 3 and are the only team remaining. Junior guard Quentin Coleman scored 30 points in the championship and did enough to be named Class 3 Player of the Year.
4. Chaminade (18-10)
Previous Rank: 5
If Oak Park was considered 1A then Chaminade is 1B in Class 6. Both have the pieces to hoist a trophy. The Red Devils are coming off a thrilling win against De Smet. 2026 duo Jahadi White Jr. and Jonny Jordan Jr. are playing at a high level.
5. Nixa (27-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Nixa continues to play at home and will one more time before the state championship. This time it’s a battle against Rockhurst. Senior guard Jaise Combs is one of the buzzing names in Missouri after his game winning shot vs. Kickapoo.
6. Rockhurst (23-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Rockhurst finds themselves one game away from Mizzou Arena just like last season. This year the team is older and more experienced. A serious title contender who can play inside-outside.
7. Sikeston (26-3)
Previous Rank: 9
Sikeston will have their game vs. Webster Groves moved to Saturday at 2pm due to weather. This year it’s a home game for the Bulldogs who have a three-headed monster in PJ Farmer, Trace Sadler, and Tristan Wiggins.
8. Logan-Rogersville (26-3)
Previous Rank: 10
Rogersville is a team who can win any game. They’re disciplined and play a team style in addition to some zone defense. Chase Branham and Titus Moore are one of the best underclassmen duos in the state.
9. Webster Groves (24-5)
Previous Rank: 11
Scottie Adkinson has the talent to win a game in Sikeston. He has the right supporting cast around him to do so as well. This team has come together since the Chaminade game. Clicking on all cylinders.
10. Westminster (23-6)
Previous Rank: 12
Westminster is putting themselves in a position to contend for all of Class 5. A major reason why is Will Powers. The sophomore is an elite competitor scoring the ball at a high clip. Dale Ribble is a championship level coach.
11. Blue Springs South (22-7)
Previous Rank: 15
This team is fully capable of an upset win over Oak Park. They’ve been playing well all season and have hit their stride in the playoffs. Keep an eye out for Suldan Mohamed. The 6’7 senior will be important in protecting the rim.
12. Helias (20-9)
Previous Rank: 22
Everything about Helias says that they’re a potential Final Four team. They have scoring, shooting, and a forward on the interior. Chemistry has developed since the new year. Logan Hillman has played well as of late.
13. Father Tolton (16-13)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Tolton is a team who always had the talent to make it this far. Aaron Rowe, Zay Wilson, and Blake Pingeton account for most of their scoring. The trio have a chance to finish their career with a championship.
14. Clayton (22-7)
Previous Rank: 25
Clayton has had talent in their program the last few seasons. Now, it’s all materializing. With one game vs. Potosi left, they're close to a Final Four.
15. Benton (27-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Benton has been a team close to being ranked all season long. They are 27-3 for a reason. Skilled guards are the difference. Jason Simmons and Lincoln Goodwin are their two best.
16. Parkview (18-11)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Parkview can go far in Class 5. This is a group that has been building for multiple years. Elias Govan is one of their best seniors. He’s an active 6’6 four man. Dassiah Green adds skill in the backcourt.
17. Summit Christian (25-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Summit Christian are proven winners no matter their classification. Sophomore Mike Thomas III has moved the needle. Keep an eye out for the 6’6 forward. He makes this team go and anchors their defense.
18. SLUH (15-12)
Previous Rank: Unranked
SLUH has a chance to make the MCC look great this postseason. A final four appearance would say a lot about the league and its depth. Keenan Harris has looked talented on the hardwood this season.
19. Eugene (28-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Eugene is the real deal. They’re Class 2 champions and have proven that they would’ve been a factor in larger classes as well. They defeated Jefferson City by 18 points and had a one point loss to Helias (see above). A deserving championship team.
20. Fort Zumwalt North (20-9)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Fort Zumwalt has been in this position over the past few seasons. They have talent and understand their district opponents. Great coaching & scouting plays a factor.
21. Potosi (23-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Potosi will see one of their biggest challenges of the season playing Clayton. A win would be monumental for the program. Their last district championship was in 2015.
22. Pembroke Hill (16-13)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Pembroke Hill has found ways to win in the playoffs since Mavrick Hawkins arrived. The 2026 guard is doing a great job of leading this team in a season that had ups and downs. Now, they’re one game away from state.
23. McCluer North (12-12)
Previous Rank: Unranked
McCluer North has a tough & gritty mentality under the leadership of Rashad Lindsey. He might be the most underrated coach in Missouri. Harrison Bailey-Howard is his go-to scorer. The Stars will look to upset Westminster
24. Lafayette (15-14)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Lancers are surging late in the season. This is not something most would’ve expected given their position early in the season. On Monday they defeated Marquette in dominant fashion.
25. Chadwick (22-7)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Chadwick are the Class 1 champions and a team who have been incredible over the past few seasons. This is another well deserved accomplishment.